The Majority caucus in Parliament visited the wife of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, Naser Mahama Toure

The caucus, which was led by the Deputy Whip Comfort Doyoe, presented a huge amount of money to the widow and children

Social media users who watched the presentation thronged the comment section to share their mixed reactions on the matter

The Majority members in Parliament have presented an amount of GH₵100,000 to Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the late Ayawaso East Member of Parliament, Naser Mahama.

The Majority caucus, led by Deputy Whip Comfort Doyoe, paid a visit to the residence of the late Ayawaso East legislator, Naser Mahama, to commiserate with his wife and children.

Majority caucus in Parliament presents GH₵100,000 to Hajia Amina Adam, the wife of the late Ayawaso East MP, Naser Mahama. Photo credit: Parliament, The1957News & Energy Ministry.

In a video, some of the Majority MPs present spoke briefly about their encounters with the late Naser Mahama. Afterwards, the Deputy Chief Whip stood to speak and present the money.

She condoled with the widow and then, on behalf of her members, handed the money to the widow's representative. She stated that they presented GH₵100,000 to the wife and children of their late colleague.

On behalf of the family, Yussif Issaka Jajah, the MP for Ayawaso North, thanked the Majority caucus and briefed them on all that had transpired after their colleague passed away.

He told them that the burial and funeral rites had been held according to Islamic demands. He added that both President Mahama and the Vice President had visited to commiserate with the family.

Yussif Issaka Jajah formally informed the MPs that the widow was one of the contestants for the NDC primaries to be held on February 7, 2026, ahead of the by-election.

"The wife of our brother is in the house observing the Islamic rites, but she's contesting the seat. She has never gone out to campaign, but her team are on the ground campaigning for her. But on Saturday, you will see the results."

Some of the MPs present wished her well in the primaries and subsequently in the by-election.

Reactions to money presented to widow

Felix Anuga said:

"You can display money like that,🇬🇭."

Sabar Wangara Abubakar wrote:

"Delegates go chop this Saturday waii 😂😂😂."

Emmanuel Ake said:

"We wish her very well in her future dreams and endeavours."

Kwami Dzandu wrote:

"Who elected him to be the spokesperson? Lack of cultural sense and local knowledge."

TryGod Worlator Liati said:

"It will help in some way. But can't bring him back. That's why I always say money is good. But it isn't the solution to everything."

Abdullah Gibril wrote:

"She go share give delegates 😆."

Bra Sadat said:

"The Ayawaso East Parliamentary seat is never a family belonging."

Nii Okyeame Isowaverner Pampi wrote:

"Some elevation in her camp by this gesture and visit by the majority Caucus, can't wait to see how all this transpires on Saturday."

Abdul-Jalil Ibrahim said:

"May his soul rest in Jannatul Firdaws."

Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, is reported dead on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim

Ayawaso East MP passes away

The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness, leaving the parliamentary seat vacant.

Subsequently, Parliament declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Constitution.

Source: YEN.com.gh