President John Mahama is currently on a three-day state visit to Zambia, where he is engaging in diplomatic meetings

Social media reactions overshadowed his official engagements as Zambians mocked his traditional Ghanaian attire, the fugu

The fugu, a symbol of pride and heritage in northern Ghana, was misunderstood by some Zambians who likened it to a woman’s blouse

President John Mahama has embarked on a three-day state visit to Zambia to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

However, beyond the high-level engagements, attention on social media has shifted to the president’s fashion sense, with some Zambians mocking his attire.

Zambians mock President John Mahama's Fugu and ignorantly describe it as a blouse. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

During the visit, President Mahama wore a fugu, a traditional Ghanaian smock that is deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana.

This traditional outfit, which is highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression, drew mixed reactions online.

When photos of the Ghanaian president’s arrival in Zambia surfaced on social media, some Zambians took to the comment section, brazenly displaying ignorance about the fugu outfit.

According to Zambian netizens, President Mahama's fugu outfit looked like a blouse, with some even questioning whether he had borrowed it from his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Below are some of the comments from the Zambians:

@David Chitundu said:

"Wow. The entire 6 meters of chitenge just on the top. In Zambia, normally, 5 meters is for the wife and two or one meter for the husband. But for our visitor, it seems the entire 6 meters is for him alone."

@Gwendolyn Simulunda Kausha also said:

"Mmmm, that blouse is their traditional attire ayi admin? Mmmmm, what's that now?"

@Chibeka Shadrick Bwalya commented:

"Was it meant to be for the madam or what? Pantu it's giving ladies vibes."

@Kelly Chipalo also commented:

"He was coming in the night, so he mistakenly wore the blouse of the madam."

@Percievia Chilu wrote:

"Ni top dress elo it's a blouse pantu you tailor akayapya."

Read the Facebook post below:

These remarks from the Zambians sparked reactions from some Ghanaians, as they also thronged the comment section to educate them.

@Agyei Nani also wrote

"Art appreciation 101. Don't critique what you don't understand. A smock (fugu) is a popular Ghanaian cultural attire which is common in Ghanaian fashion culture. It has its roots in the North (which is the home region of President Mahama) and is paramount to the Northern fashion community."

@The Real Hyper had this to say:

"Wode Maya, you have a lot of work to do because I think the gap between Zambia and Africa is like the size of the sea "

@Dan Dela Dexter also had this to say:

"Wait, Zambians don’t have internet? At least they should Google the attire before they attack it err."

