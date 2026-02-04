Samira Bawumia Melts Hearts As She Twins With Her Mum in Viral Video
- The wife of Ghana's former Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has wowed Ghanaians with a recent video with her mother
- In the video, the two elegant women were seen twinning in a beautiful white ladies' dress, giving observers fashion goals
- Onlookers could not bypass as they thronged the comments section of the video to share some mouth-dripping comments
Samira Bawumia, the wife of the NPP Flagbearer elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and her mother have turned heads on social media as they released a video twinning in a fashionable outfit.
Samira Bawumia and mother wow fans
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that has since gone viral, Samira Bawumia and her mother appeared in a beautiful white long straight dress with touches of other amazing colors giving class and fashion.
The duo paired the dress with nice scarves, portraying their Muslim values. While the former second lady rocked a white scarf, her mum slayed in blue.
Both women, in a little touch of makeup, were seen all joyous while they hugged each other.
The video, which is believed to have come from a mini celebration event the family organised at their residence after her husband won the NPP's 2026 primaries, quickly caught the attention of observers who expressed admiration for the duo.
Watch the TikTok video of Samira Bawumia and mother twinning in a beautiful outfit:
Dr. Bawumia declared winner of NPP Primaries
On Saturday, January 31, 2026, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer race after months of intensive campaigning and hours of voting.
The former Vice President secured 56.48% while Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bryan Acheampong followed Bawumia with 23.8% and 18.5% of votes, respectively.
Following the declaration, Kennedy Agyapong conceded defeat and asked his followers to accept the results and support the winning team as the party geared towards the 2028 presidential election.
Addressing the party after his win, Bawumia stated:
“To secure anything precious in this life, we must be prepared to fight the hard battles, prepared to work hard and be prepared to withstand difficult circumstances. Tonight, victory is for all of us. I am grateful. The NPP is grateful to you all, and Ghana is grateful.”
Samira and mother's twinning moment sparks reactions
The lovely moments between the mother and daughter sparked massive reactions on social media. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.
Dennis Asamoah wrote:
“We are with you, incoming first lady Samira Bawumia.”
Ferh wrote:
“And I ask myself, why do people hate you so much? You're such a loving and caring person.”
Deborah Oforiwaa wrote:
“How beautiful, see how the mother and daughter bond together.”
Henry Quaye wrote:
“Samira dea she doesn't play with her looks oo. Eii.”
Desmond wrote:
“We are winning the 2028 election. You will soon become Ghana's first lady. We love you mummy.”
Watch a TikTok video of Samira Bawumia slaying in African print:
Samira Bawumia flaunts GH¢14,000 Loro Piana bag
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the moment Samira Bawumia ignited a massive stir on social media after she flaunted a GH¢14,000 Loro Piana bag to celebrate her forty-fifth birthday on August 20, 2025.
The video garnered significant media attention with admirers dropping lovely comments to compliment the former second lady.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026