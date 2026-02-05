A Ghanaian man who deals in spare parts was surprised at his workplace on his birthday, and his heartwarming reaction has got many talking on social media.

The man was going about his work when a saxophonist started walking towards him and playing the 'happy birthday' tune.

A Ghanaian family surprises their father at his workplace on his birthday. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

In a video on X, the man did not immediately realise he was the one being celebrated. The man realised he was the celebrant after other people in the market started jubilating and walking towards him.

The man who was holding a tyre put it down to collect a money bouquet that was handed to him. There was a birthday cake and other gifts in boxes presented to the birthday man.

While his fellow traders made joyful noises, the man smiled and looked surprised.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to surprise birthday celebration

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Lechiboroni said:

"My people shall not disappoint 😒🤭didn’t the BoG governor warn people about making a money hamper illegal ⁉️😒🤣🤣🤣👍🏾vim."

@EvanderDap1673 wrote:

"By far the luckiest average man has ever seen receive flowers 💐 while alive,"

@sarkodie_Ne_Nua said:

"They should have called Aka Ebenezer to play the saxophone 🤣🤣🤣🤭."

@Yaw_nyame35 wrote:

"Aww 😍 🥰 this looks beautiful na the money flower bouquet no de as3m b3ba ooh 🤦😤."

@Nanaflyhn said:

"He must be a good man ngl From the facial expressions around, how other people from the environment just joined, and you notice the entourage includes mostly men. Chai!!! A better father, a loving uncle, a great leader. May all men win! Selah 💥."

@Paul__Bright wrote:

"He'll never forget this day. God bless them for honouring him."

@ArmohThompson said:

"Make them arrest them seekof the money bouquet is illegal now in Ghana 🇬🇭, but they showed great love to their pillar in the family."

@qodzoreindolf wrote:

"Ghanaians, is it over sabi or disrespect? Didn't BoG issue a statement asking us to stop giving money bouquets?"

@_fiifiAG said:

"See, until I experienced this thing, I was thinking the women who cry at surprises weren’t serious, Charley, this gives some real feeling of appreciation you’ll never understand 😂."

@talk2kobby wrote:

"This is beautiful...responsible men go through so much to put food on the table. It is only deserving to let them know they’re appreciated."

A Ghanaian man receives money bouquets and other gifts from his wife on his birthday. Photo credit: BoG

