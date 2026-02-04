Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone surprised his wife with a brand new phone on her birthday, and she could not believe her eyes

According to the Ghanaian musician, Zilla Limann had been using her old phone for a long time and said she deserved a new one

Social media users who watched the video applauded Reggie Rockstone for his love and thoughtfulness on his wife's birthday

Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone bought his wife an iPhone 17 Pro Max as her birthday gift, and she could not believe her eyes when she received it.

Zilla Limann celebrated her birthday on February 1, 2026, together with the musician and one of her daughters.

Reggie Rockstone gives his wife, Zilla Limann, an iPhone 17 Pro Max as a birthday gift. Photo credit: Reggie Rockstone

Source: Facebook

In a video, Reggie Rockstone and his family went to Till's Beach Resort located in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region, to celebrate the two birthday girls.

According to the musician, everyone present for the celebration knew he got Zilla a phone, but she was not aware, having pretended that he got her perfume.

After the family sang the birthday song and cut the cake, Reggie Rockstone went in to get Zilla her gift, which was wrapped neatly, and waited for her to realise the truth.

His wife smelled the supposed perfume even before unwrapping it, with one of his daughters also asking to smell it before she unwrapped it.

They both agreed the smell of the perfume was strong, and Reggie later indicated that he had sprayed some on the box so Zilla would not doubt him.

When she unwrapped the gift, his wife found an iPhone 17 Pro Max with all the needed accessories. Reggie admitted that he wanted to see her face when the gift was opened.

Zilla looked amazed and was speechless for a while, and the children were excited for their mother and did not hide it.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Reggie Rockstone surprising his wife

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions below to the video shared by Reggie Rockstone on Facebook.

Kobby Blay said:

"Phones colour pairs well with the nails. Beautiful."

Samuel Cobbinah Abraham wrote:

"The lady that stepped forward to smell the 'perfume' is bad paa 😀😀😀."

Reggie Rockstone responded:

"Samuel Cobbinah Abraham our daughter loool."

Michael K. N. Springfield said:

"You’re the Man…👍🏽A Good man is the one who loves to see his woman happy...YHWH bless you 🙏🏼."

Last Hero Linkin wrote:

"Amazing 😍. You do all Reggie Rockstone."

Bianca Thelma Bentil said:

"Zilla is so beautiful!!! Happy birthday to her!!"

Clyve Myers wrote:

"Well done Grand Papa.. you sure did pull this off."

Akosua Ampomah-Wereko said:

"Reggie, you are really romantic whaaat???👌❤️✌🏻😃."

Samuel S. Boye wrote:

"Well done Papa Jerry...the smile on wifey's face was priceless 👍🏿😄."

