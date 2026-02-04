A Ghanaian commercial driver has gone viral online as he takes his brand-new bus on the road for the first time, thrilling passengers and social media alike

The driver’s list of rules for his first passengers has been trending, with hilarious and strict instructions keeping passengers in check

The rules, addressing common passenger misbehaviours seen in commercial cars, have sparked massive reactions and lively discussions across social media platforms

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A commercial driver in Kumasi has captured online attention after putting his brand-new bus on the road for the first time.

An excited Kumasi driver lays down hilarious rules for passengers over his brand-new car. Image credit: climate.columbia.edu, Annor Joseph/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video trending, the driver, known online as Annor Joseph, was visibly excited and laid down a set of rules for his very first passengers.

His list, humorously dubbed the “Ten Commandments,” covered common mistakes and misbehaviours he’s seen in commercial transport over the years.

From cautioning passengers about spilling liquid to reminding them to respect seat space, the driver’s playful yet firm approach had viewers both laughing and nodding in agreement.

“This is my brand-new bus. Treat it well, and follow the rules,” he said, as he addressed his passengers, pointing to the sparkling seats still wrapped in protective rubber.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Kumasi drivers' set of rules

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising the driver for his sense of humour.

Tumtum Bronii2 wrote:

"Car 🚘 mu Ten Commandments."

☠️𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐀☠️ added:

"Car mu orientation."

Queen keera❤️💕 commented:

"Kas3 awake😂😂😂."

Chairmanof Ghana Farmers asso wrote:

"best driver of the year 🤣."

Nekel😘 wrote:

"Funny but hard truth 😂."

Nana_Adjeiwaa5 shared:

"The pure water part though 😂😂😂😂😂 awake company needs to award this driver😂😂😂😂😂."

Beyond the laughs, the clip also sparked conversation about passenger behaviour in Ghana’s commercial transport sector. Many noted that while the rules were funny, they reflected real issues often ignored by commuters.

His “Ten Commandments” have now become a memorable guide for passengers and a trending moment online.

A Ghanaian lady identified as Esther charts her own path as a commercial driver. Photo credit: SVTV/YouTube, Jacob Silberberg/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Female trotro driver shares inspirational story

In a related story, the grit, determination, and tenacity of a young Ghanaian woman who is poised to build a life for herself have attracted the admiration of hundreds of people across the country.

The young lady, identified only as Esther, has been widely applauded for braving the odds to excel as a trotro driver in a field dominated by men.

According to Esther, driving has always been her passion, so taking the bold decision to pursue it as a profession was not difficult. She noted that driving a trotro was not her first stint in commercial driving. Before taking the wheel of a trotro, she drove heavy-duty trucks.

Thriving on the streets as a commercial driver in Ghana, she explains, is a hard nut to crack, especially for a woman; however, grit and resilience have been her secret to excellence.

Esther, the trotro driver, plies her trade along the Cape Coast–Accra highway. According to her, the job has provided her with the financial stability she needs. She says she earns enough to take care of herself, afford basic amenities, and live comfortably.

Driving, she says, makes her happy, and she is ready and willing to pursue the profession to the very end

Speaking about the challenges she faced in her line of work, she noted that, as a commercial bus driver, her main difficulty came from passengers who doubted her abilities, since they were not accustomed to seeing women behind the wheel, especially in commercial buses.

She said she was sometimes ridiculed and made fun of, but that does not deter her in the least.

Driving commercial vehicles is a profession traditionally associated with men and women who dare to defy are hailed as brave. Photo Credit: Christina Aldehuela/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She says she has always maintained high professional standards, adhered to speed limits and road traffic regulations, and placed the safety of her passengers at the forefront of her work.

“Some passengers are surprised when they find a woman behind the wheel. The very inquisitive ones always ask questions, while others make ridiculous remarks, but that does not demoralise me. I know why I am doing this work, and I do it to the best of my ability.”

“As a driver, the safety of my passengers and myself is my top priority. I neither overspeed nor compete with other drivers on the road to prove my skills. Safety is my main concern.”

Esther is among the few young Ghanaians breaking stereotypes in professional circles by taking the initiative to challenge the status quo.

Obroni group shares first experience in trotro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a group of tourists recording their first experience in a trotro in Ghana.

The tourists were surprised to learn that the trotro fare was paid directly to a conductor and not to the driver, a sharp contrast to situations they were accustomed to.

Source: YEN.com.gh