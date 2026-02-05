Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli has turned heads with her stylish looks for her birthday photoshoot

The Joy Prime TV presenter wore two classy outfits made by Ghanaian female-owned clothing brands to celebrate her milestone

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB, whose real name is Sally Akua Amoakowaa, and others have commented on her post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Joy Prime TV presenter Roselyn Felli has caused a stir with her look for her viral birthday shoot.

The talented media personality celebrated her birthday on February 5, 2026, marking another year of success with a series of breathtaking images which have taken over Instagram.

Joy Prime's Roselyn Felli slays in a white dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @roselynfelli

Source: Instagram

Roselyn Felli celebrates her birthday

Roselyn Felli has solidified her reputation as one of the top fashionable female presenters in Ghana.

For this particular birthday shoot, she donned a captivating white long-sleeved ruched dress that beautifully accentuated her curves and showcased her confidence.

Roselyn Felli caught attention online with her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle to complete her look.

"Happy Birthday to me ❤️❤️❤️ Thank You, God, for the gift of life, growth, and grace. As I step into a new year, may my path be guided, my heart be at peace, and my life align with purpose. I receive this year with gratitude, faith, and quiet joy."

The Instagram post is below:

Reactions to Roselyn Felli's birthday look

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli has captured the attention of social media users with her birthday photos, leading to an outpouring of admiration and praise for her stylish appearance. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thesitsofe stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman ❤️ have a wonderful one today."

the_gele_center stated:

"Happy Birthday Queen 😍."

brenlutte stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍."

dr.hannahlisa stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 🔥❤️🔥🎉🎊🥳🤩."

iamakuaamoakowaa stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️."

thatsdari stated:

"Happy birthday to the best of our time have a great one Ma ❤️."

victorialebenee stated:

"Happy birthday gorgeous 😍🔥."

mannie__frempomaa commented:

"Blessed birthday darling 😍😍😍."

theonlycelebrityteacher stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️."

sheilabonsu_rtw stated:

"Happy Blessed Birthday sis! You look stunninnnn🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️🎉🎉."

barbdad commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥May God continue to bless you sis and do have a fabulous year ❤️❤️❤️."

kojo_africa commented:

"Happy blessed birthday ❤️."

Roselyn Felli slays in stylish outfit

In another Instagram post, Roselyn Felli celebrated her milestone birthday in style. Known for her unique fashion sense, the award-winning TV personality rocked a two-piece ensemble.

She wore a custom-made white long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with a stylish kente long skirt with matching floral appliqué.

Roselyn Felli wows fans with her stylish outfits before her birthday shoot on Febraury 5, 2026. Photo credit: @roselynfelli.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian fashion designer Pistis GH did an incredible job with the choice of kente fabric and unique design to make her glow.

"Still basking in God’s grace 🙏🏽❤️."

The Instagram photos are below:

Roselyn Felli rocks classy gown to TGMA 2025

Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli was among the best-dressed stars at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion influencer wore a round-neck glittering long-sleeve gown, which highlighted her curves as she arrived on the red carpet at the star-studded event.

She courted attention with her short hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the cameras.

The Instagram photos are below:

Roselyn Felli attends Ghana Impact Awards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Roselyn Felli, a Ghanaian media personality who stole the spotlight at the 2024 Impact Makers Awards.

The beauty goddess was the centre of attention as she wore a custom-made gown by the CEO of Adjoa Yeboah clothes to the red carpet event.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh