A young Ghanaian man entered the kitchen and decided to cook for his mother as a surprise, and her reaction was priceless

The Ghanaian woman was amazed when she walked into the kitchen and found her son there; she even asked him to leave

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the son's action

A Ghanaian mother was dismayed when she saw her son cooking for her in the kitchen and her reaction has got many talking.

The mother who seems to be the one often cooking was walking into the kitchen when she saw her son standing by the stove.

Young Ghanaian man amazes his mum as he cooks for her.

The woman who is popularly called Mama Mighty asked her son what she was doing in the kitchen.

Mighty happily responded that he was cooking for her. She was amazed and asked what prompted him to do that.

Mighty said he just wanted to serve his mum a good meal and asked her to go sit and wait for the food.

The woman then indicated that Mighty was using too much oil in his food and she will not eat a meal with that much oil.

However, Mighty still encouraged her mother to leave the kitchen so he could finish cooking and serve her.

Netizens praise man cooking for his mum

