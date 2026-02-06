Two officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) decided to make a stretch of road motorable for users

The officers pushed a wheelbarrow with gravel in it to fill some potholes on the road, so driving would be easier for drivers

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their varied thoughts on their efforts

Two officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service were seen manually fixing potholes on a section of the road.

The two officers, who were in their MTTD uniforms, were seen fixing the potholes as well as directing the traffic using the busy route.

Two police MTTD officers use gravel and sand to fix a pothole on a road in town, with Ghanaians expressing mixed reactions. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & Getty Images

In a video on X, one of the officers pushed the wheelbarrow, which contained the gravel for the filling of the pothole, while the other held on to the shovel for levelling.

After flattening the gravel, they dropped the shovel into the wheelbarrow and one of them pushed it away while the other directed the traffic intermittently.

The officers were filling the potholes to possibly make the stretch of road motorable for drivers and pedestrians.

Netizens comment on police officers filling potholes

Some applauded the officers, while others indicated it was not part of their job description to fix roads.

@cracckman said:

"Our Assemblies, MMDCEs, and all relevant road institutions are sleeping. This is not the officer's job, and very disgusting."

@Prince95777911 wrote:

"The MTTD man in the reflector doesn’t joke with his work; he is passionate about it. I have been seeing him at the Weija barrier. Both of them deserve to be commended 🙏."

@PAlphapha said:

"Airport roundabout MTTD police can never do these 😂😂😂."

@2xnmore wrote:

"This is so very thoughtful. If we had 100 people in this country who cared. It would be a better place. Very inspiring."

@oliver_adusei said:

"Chale, why. What are the roads and highways authority doing, and the roads ministry too?"

@terrific_22 wrote:

"That is not the job of MTTD, but they are compelled to because of the ineptitude of the MCE. The MCE of that Municipality should be fired already. But we're watching."

@OlamideGh said:

"I think the president needs to use this month to enforce MMDCEs and all other agencies to ensure and enforce law and order and regulations in the country. Ghana as a country has become too wicked that people don’t care much if they are extorting the ordinary citizens."

@DOITHARD_96 wrote:

"SCC police officers. They are good chale. But don’t make any mistakes and jump that traffic wherever you’re running to, they will chase you 😹😹."

@AgbelimorK59060 said:

"Oh..Ghana paa this?😭😭😭.This is how bad, within a year, John Mahama has destroyed the country! Now, officers in uniform have turned into road contractors! This has never happened in Ghana before."

Naija comedian Silencer Ojionu compares the Nigerian Police to the Ghana Police, criticising the former and praising the latter for their professionalism. Photo credit: silencercomedy

Nigerian man applauds Ghanaian police officers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian TikToker, Silencer Ojionu, had shared his experience with the police in Ghana, a few months after arriving in the country.

According to him, authorities in GH did not interfere in other people’s business, even if the person is as popular as he is, and noted the difference compared to back home.

