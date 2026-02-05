A female Ghanaian teacher was posted to a rural area in the Northern Region and shared her experience and what made her stay to teach

The newly-posted teacher recounted what she saw when she first visited her new school and how the students received her

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A female Ghanaian teacher who was posted to a community in the Karaga District in the Northern Region shared her first encounter and what prompted her to stay.

According to the young teacher, before she was posted to Dibili in the Karaga District, she was teaching in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian teacher shares her experience after she went to the rural area she was posted to. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young teacher said that she decided to stay in Dibili and teach because when she arrived, there was no other teacher present.

She added that there were also no learning materials, even though the students were available to learn.

According to the teacher, she found students, but there were no teachers, chairs, or books. This exposed the severe shortages in staff and basic learning resources and required an urgent intervention.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to new teacher's experience

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@1harrismadeit said:

"This even means the Education Ministry doesn’t know what is going on in that district. Because if they do, they won’t post her there. Hmm."

@rentdue91 wrote:

"You go go inside demma MP chop the seat like 20 years nso."

@Major_sama22 responded:

"Former finance minister Amin Adam en constituency that."

@cracckman said:

"Hmm, and we have Assemblies, MCEs, and MPs."

@pikay_jnr wrote:

"We still dey 1888."

@cdngadjei said:

"Ah! This country dier, leadership sleep pass. How we go shout 'Ghana to the world' when small chairs and books we no fit provide? Kwerh, we beg, come and intervene!"

@EmmaDaSaint wrote:

"What stops teachers here from receiving double salary plus extra inconvenience allowances? We are just a bunch of clueless nation with clueless leaders."

@EkowDean said:

"That's the constituency of Fmr Finance Minister @ Amin Adam Anta. This guy has been there since Kufuor's era. He's in Accra running his lousy and incompetent mouth."

@Abenorphilip wrote:

"These are the teachers who deserve 20% rural allowance."

Source: YEN.com.gh