As online tensions between Ghana and Zambia eased, YEN.com.gh took the initiative to educate the public on the cultural and historical differences between fugu and batakari

The digital feud stressed the widespread confusion among Ghanaians over fugu and batakari, sparking intense debate and renewed curiosity about the nation’s traditional attire across social media platforms

Experts clarified that fugu and batakari differ in fabric, style, and cultural significance, prompting a stronger push to preserve Ghana’s heritage and ensure accurate identification of its traditional garments

Rising online exchanges between Ghanaians and Zambians over traditional attire have eased following diplomatic engagement.

Ghana–Zambia Banter: Know the Difference Between Black Stars Apparel — Fugu and Batakari

Ending the online banter comes as Zambia’s president acknowledged the tension, expressed respect for Ghanaian traditions, and ordered several fugu garments for personal use as a gesture of cultural appreciation.

Additional accounts suggested that steps were taken to facilitate the shipment of fugu from Ghana for personal use, signalling goodwill and a desire to celebrate shared African identity.

The moment drew further attention when Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister appeared in public wearing the attire, reinforcing the diplomatic tone and encouraging cultural dialogue.

This episode has, however, prompted renewed efforts to educate the public on the distinction between Ghana’s fugu and batakari garments.

Fugu is not Batakari

Confusion persists even among some Ghanaians regarding the terminology surrounding northern Ghana’s iconic clothing.

Cultural authorities and historians emphasise that fugu and batakari are not interchangeable labels, despite frequent misuse during public debates. The fundamental distinction lies in construction and materials.

The National Commission on Culture notes that the garment widely referred to as the smock is known as batakari among Akan communities and fugu among Dagomba, Mamprusi and other northern ethnic groups. Yet technical explanations go further: batakari typically consists of a flowing ensemble gown and trousers produced from varied fabrics, while the fugu is a hand-woven, all-cotton, plaid tunic-style shirt crafted from strips of woven material.

Variants also distinguish social rank, with elaborately designed “royal smocks” created for chiefs, accompanied by caps, trousers, and leather boots.

The craft behind the fugu reflects great generational skill. Cotton is traditionally spun into thread by women using indigenous equipment before being dyed and woven on looms operated by male artisans. Modern spinning innovations introduced by the Intermediate Technology Transfer Unit have improved efficiency and quality, yet the sector continues to balance adaptation with preservation. Industry stakeholders note that integrating alternative fabrics for climate flexibility remains a challenge, as artisans strive to retain the garment’s defining features.

Beyond online disagreements, the episode has reignited appreciation for Ghana’s cultural legacy, placing renewed emphasis on accurate representation and respect for heritage. For many observers, the discussion has served as a reminder that cultural identity is strengthened not by rivalry, but by understanding and informed celebration.

GTV defends President John Dramani Mahama amid Zambian criticism over wearing the Ghanaian traditional cloth, 'fugu'. Image credit: Jubilee House/Facebook

GTV responds to Zambians criticising Mahama’s fugu

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana’s national broadcaster, GTV, entered the growing online debate surrounding President John Mahama’s attire during his state visit to Zambia.

As conversations intensified across platforms, the station’s official social media page contributed its voice in a brief yet striking Facebook post dated February 5, 2026.

Rather than crafting a lengthy argument, the broadcaster chose a pointed proverb that resonated instantly with audiences: “A child who doesn’t travel thinks fugu is blouse 🙄.”

