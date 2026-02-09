Media personality Captain Smart made a rare appearance at Prophet ElBernard’s church, sparking excitement among congregants and fans who welcomed the unexpected visit

Captain Smart confidently stood on the church podium in a pink suit, capturing attention and drawing admiration from Ghanaians

Netizens reacted widely to the rare appearance, sharing views and comments on social media as they celebrated the cordial interaction between the media personality and Prophet ElBernard

Media personality Captain Smart, known privately as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, made a rare and memorable appearance at Spiritlife Revival Ministries, the church founded and led by Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

The visit quickly caught the attention of social media users after Prophet ElBernard shared moments from the event on his Facebook page.

The images showed Captain Smart standing confidently on the church podium in a striking pink suit, commanding attention from congregants and followers alike.

Fans and online observers were equally charmed by the interaction between the two public figures.

In several photos, the man of God and Captain Smart exchanged warm greetings, sharing hugs and smiles while congregants looked on, capturing a moment of mutual respect and admiration.

The camaraderie between the media personality and the prophet added a personal and human touch to the event, showing that even prominent figures find connection within spiritual spaces.

Although Prophet ElBernard shared the images without any caption, the post has sparked extensive online discussion. Netizens praised the meeting, speculating on the significance of Captain Smart’s visit and commenting on his impeccable style.

Many highlighted the rarity of his church appearances, noting that the media personality typically maintains a very private spiritual life.

The event has not only highlighted Captain Smart’s unexpected presence but also the welcoming nature of Spiritlife Revival Ministries. Observers noted how the meeting seemed to celebrate friendship, faith, and public engagement in equal measure, bridging the worlds of media influence and religious devotion.

As the photos continue to circulate, the interaction between Captain Smart and Prophet ElBernard stands as a reminder of the intersections between public life and spiritual community, leaving fans inspired by their shared respect and camaraderie.

Reactions to Captain Smart visiting Elbernard's church

Ghanaians and fans have flooded the comment section to share their views on Captain Smart’s visit to Prophet Elbernard’s church on Sunday, February 9, 2026.

Some of the most interesting reactions to the post are highlighted below.

Orgee Best wrote:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra get no size.

Fk Frimpong commented:

"Mature man."

Prince Tuga wrote:

"Eiii, Captain Smart, the smart guy."

Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan sues Captain Smart

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that retired Ghanaian journalist Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan filed a GH¢10 million defamation suit against controversial TV presenter Captain Smart, Onua TV, and its parent company, Media General.

The former Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) journalist reportedly filed the lawsuit against Captain Smart and his employers at an Accra High Court on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Court documents that have surfaced on social media accuse the defendants of broadcasting false claims about Selma Ramatu Al-Hassan.

