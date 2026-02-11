Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), surprised his student with a song

The lecturer, who is an old student of Adisadel College, joined another student who is an alumnus of Achimota School to sing their anthem

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), joined one of his students to sing her school's anthem, and the video has warmed many hearts.

The lecturer recounted that it was in his Ethics class that they sang the school's anthem, recounting what led to that point.

UPSA lecturer, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, sings Achimota School's anthem with his student in class. Photo credit: @PalgraveDanquah & Achimota School

In a post on X, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, one of his students who is an alumnus of Achimota School, did a presentation in the Ethics class, and he decided to give her a gift of singing the school anthem of her Senior High School.

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah added that he later learnt his student was called Pascaline and attended Achimota School. The lecturer, who is an old student of Adisadel College, sang the Achimota School anthem with his student.

In a post, he said:

"An amazing semester starts @upsaccra when Pascaline, an alumnus from Achimota School, takes the stage to present her thoughts on the Ethics class. As a gift, I surprised her by singing the Motown anthem - as a Proud @adisadel."

The two sang the song while the student looked at her lecturer in amazement. Meanwhile, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah smiled and sang the Achimota School's anthem with his student from beginning to end.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to student lecturer relationship

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah on X. Read them below:

@IngAmponfi asked:

"He be Santa?"

@OkayDji responded:

"Yeah 2G’01."

@IngAmponfi said:

"Interesting. He might be a lower school boy lol."

@OkayDji wrote:

"No. He looks like a DB upper school boy. Lower school boys don’t have social media accounts (Even though I have😂)."

@OkayDji said:

"Palgrave, you are hereby expelled from the Adisco brotherhood. Henceforth, consider yourself an Akora. The NEC will formally serve you your letter of expulsion Next week Tuesday."

@KTB37033674 wrote:

"I always knew you were an Akora wannabe."

Oguamanhene sings ADISCO's Anthem at NSMQ finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Oguamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, proudly praised Adisadel College, during the NSMQ 2025 final, even though the school not making it to the finals.

The Omanhene, who is a proud Santaclausian (the nickname for Adisadel alumni), sang the anthem of his alma mater.

He delighted the audience as he held the school’s logo on a scroll and sang the Adisadel anthem before the three finalists.

Netizens shared varied thoughts with several Santaclausians applauding the Oguamanhene for his courage while others thought he sang the anthem at the wrong place.

