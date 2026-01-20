Students and alumni of Adisadel College are celebrating the three main representatives of the school in the 2025 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz

All three learners passed their WASSCE with flying colours, with each student scoring straight A's

The trio has gained admission into the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMC) to pursue medicine

Students and the alumni body of Adisadel College in Cape Coast are celebrating three brilliant students who represented the school in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ), after having gained admission into the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School.

The students, David Kwaku Arhin, Emmanuel Bonney Arthur and Selorm Gamesu excelled exceedingly with 8A's in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It therefore comes as no surprise after news spread that they had gained admission to study Medicine in Ghana's premier medical institute - University of Ghana Medical School (UGMC)

The trio represented their school gallantly in the 2025 season of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), where they demonstrated impressive academic performance.

Despite not emerging as winners of the tournament, their impressive performances were well noticed and applauded.

They are expected to fully enroll into the medical school after submitting the requirements as they march forward to fulfil their dreams of becoming medical professionals.

The University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) is the first specialised institution of medicine to be operationalised in Ghana.

It was established in 1962 and has been advancing the study of medicine and health sciences for the past 64 years.

Students who represent their schools in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) are known to excel in their fields of study.

This is credited to the rigorous academic exercise they submit to in preparation for the highly contested science and mathematics quiz.

Some popular students who have gone on to make good names for themselves after the quiz include: Nana Benyi Buaful, Harold Adama Datti and Daniel Adzaho, among a tall list of others.

Adisco NSMQ stars admitted to KNUST hailed

Some current students and alumni of Adisadel College have taken to social media to congratulate their compatriots admitted to KNUST and share words of encouragement with them.

Abdul Shakur commented:

"Congrats to them, may the Almighty God give us admission to offer the cause that will make us better men in future."

Val Klyntinz opined:

"Up Santaclausians."

