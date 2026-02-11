Chez Amis has dominated headlines after a resurfaced throwback video reignited intense online discussion, drawing widespread attention to her celebrated generosity

The viral clip captured the defining moment she gifted Kumasi-based TikTok food influencer Oheneba Jude GH¢5,000 and $500 during his visit to her Accra restaurant

The throwback footage has stirred massive reactions, with viewers flooding platforms to praise the gesture and debate its impact on influencer and hospitality culture

Chez Amis, the renowned Ghanaian Chef, has returned to the spotlight after footage of a generous past gesture resurfaced online, drawing renewed social media attention.

During a trip to Accra, the Kumasi-based TikTok food influencer, Oheneba Jude, visited the restaurant, and the experience turned unforgettable.

Known for his engaging food content and wide following, Jude’s presence at the eatery sparked excitement, culminating in a heartwarming surprise.

The restaurant owner presented him with GH¢5,000 and $500, a token of appreciation for stopping by and supporting local culinary businesses.

Social media users quickly picked up on the story, praising both Chez Amis for her generosity and Oheneba Jude for his authentic engagement with fans.

Reactions to Chef Amis’s generosity

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their views on the act of kindness. Below are some interesting comments on the video.

@biglord999 shared:

"She’s a very hardworking woman."

@Kpeeee0 wrote:

"She really Dey hold"

@asa_r3 commented:

"Why am I seeing this now"

@Gh_Durk added:

"We know now, hmmm."

@hunchochoppah shared:

"She dash me 2k sef before."

@abanga_lateef wrote:

"Money choke."

@wtf_theop wrote:

"Hmm."

@Qobby_vybes911 added:

"Wow." Derek

@KwabenaPumpkin commented:

"Oh, nice."

@dbeegod added:

"Eii."

Chez Amis rocks $60,000 bracelets during interview

In a related story, Ghanaian food entrepreneur Chez Amis explained how she funds her lavish lifestyle on social media in a viral video.

The chief executive officer of Chez Amis Restaurant disclosed on the Delay Show that she is a hardworking woman running a plush restaurant with celebrity clients, including Agyeman Badu, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, and influencers like Shugatiti.

Chez Amis added that she has many wealthy friends who always gift her expensive and rare presents, like necklaces and bracelets, to accessorise her look.

Chef Amis slays in a black outfit

Ghanaian fashionista Chez Amis looked effortlessly chic in a black outfit and long curly hairstyle for her birthday photoshoot.

She looked charming in flawless makeup, with perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

She styled her look with black sunglasses and a stylish orange bag for the trending photoshoot.

Chez Amis buys 3 houses from selling gari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about food entrepreneur Chez Amis, who has finally acknowledged that she owns three houses in Accra.

She has urged her followers to enter the food industry since it is a very profitable industry.

Some social media users have expressed conflicting opinions after watching the viral video on Instagram.

