Sukura residents shocked by arrest of calm woman Latifa Salifu for alleged baby theft

Neighbors describe her as peaceful, casting doubt on motives for her actions

Social media reactions reveal complex views on judging character based on calmness

The residents in Sukura who are neighbours to Latifa Salifu, the suspect in the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft case, were surprised that she was arrested for stealing a baby in a hospital.

One neighbour described Latifa Salifu as a calm woman who would only greet them and go her way. He added there were no signs that she could commit such an act.

Neighbours of the suspected Mamprobi Polyclinic baby thief describe her as a calm person. Photo credit: Tina News GH

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, the man who gave his name as Hajj Farouk said Latifa Salifu is a peaceful person. He added that she and her husband have been married for about one year.

"The lady in question is very calm. She always passes here and greets us. She's not someone with any bad character. We all live here very peacefully. She wakes up in the morning to go about her business. She sells clothes. Whenever she passes, she greets us. We don't know her to be a bad person, so when the news broke, we were very shocked. We don't know what drove her to do that."

When asked if the suspected baby thief was under pressure from her husband or in-laws to give birth, Hajj Farouk said he doubts any family member is pressuring her for babies.

"They just married a year ago, so I'm not sure the husband is giving her pressure for babies. She has two boy children. I don't know why she did that. She's the only one who can explain why she did that."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to suspected baby thief's character

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

Bernard Laryea Ofoli said:

"Ken Ofori Atta and Nam1 are the calmest people ever...if you know you know 🤭🤭."

Nii Odartey Lamptey wrote:

"In Africa, when you are calm, it means you are a good person."

Daniel Kofi Tsikata wrote:

"Judging people solely by their outward appearance is arguably the biggest mistake one can make."

Addison Emmanuelson said:

"Calm people are very dangerous 🤨."

Kingsley Asigbetsey said:

"What goes on in a room between married couples nobody knows, oh, hmmm, so the man saying he's not sure they have issues de3, he should spare us, please."

Torgbui Tetteh wrote:

"During the 2016 campaign, Nana was a very calm person, and after the election, he had the chance to rule us. What do we see? Calm people 😎 were dangerous. Nothing, nobody will tell me about calm people again 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Faiza Abdulai said:

"Even impotent men and their families will push a woman beyond her boundaries simply because the couple can’t conceive. Now look at her! Women must learn to protect their mental health in a society that only breaks them. Ignore the noise, divorce and remarry if you are found fit to conceive, explore adoption options. If financially sound, explore IVF options. Don’t let society push you into crime. You will face the law alone."

Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, calls for a DNA test to eliminate doubts surrounding the baby’s identity. Photo credit: TV3/Instagram, Ghana Health Service/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Family of rescued baby demands DNA test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the baby involved in the alleged theft incident at Mamprobi Polyclinic is demanded a DNA test to confirm the child’s identity.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Frank Banks, who identified himself as the infant’s uncle, expressed reservations about the circumstances

According to him, the family could not simply accept the child without proper verification. He claimed that ensuing events had created enough doubts in his heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh