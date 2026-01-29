A young Ghanaian lady shared the items lovers should give each other for the 2026 Valentine's Day celebrations

Naa Adjorkor Koney said the gifts must not be the regular ones people used to give in years past, but must be important

Social media users who watched the video, especially men, thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

A young Ghanaian lady has listed some of the items she thinks lovers should give to each other as gifts as the 2026 Valentine's Day gets closer.

Naa Adjorkor Koney mentioned gifts that are far from the regular singlet, boxers, bouquet, and perfumes many received on such days.

Naa Adjorker Koney encourages lovers to stay away from the regular gifts this Valentine's Day and give beneficial items. Photo credit: @charisakoney/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: UGC

She stated that people should think now of giving gifts that will be of financial benefit to the recipient.

When Ghanaian YouTuber Scanty asked Naa Adjorkor Koney what the best gift to give on Valentine's Day was, the young lady mentioned gifts such as cars and an apartment, among others.

"Land, a car, a house, and an apartment building, so they could rent it out and make money, you can either rent a shop for the person and give it as a gift."

She listed these things confidently while Scanty was amazed by the list. It seemed Scanty did not expect such a list.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Valentine's Day gift video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @theoctopus_1 on X. Read them below:

@miguelmovinggg said:

"Make I take my poppy in land come dash you secof what?"

@Kofiafriyie123 wrote:

"She dey talk things she personally wants...not bad if ladies can do all that."

@Mrsniperforex_x said:

"Hope she is saying for both genders not one sided because in Africa when you hear of Gifts that means Men are providing for women 😂😂😂."

@Yhungrhich99 wrote:

"She talk finish nu she add money to the accounts wey go buy those things tswww 😒."

@prince__will said:

"They have changed the list for this year? 🤔🙄😁."

@HomieFlee69 wrote:

"See how she’s being soo delusional 🤣🤣🤣na a mumu man go fall this antics 🤣🤣🤣."

@regularkwabena1 said:

"What about wig and phone 😏😏 ?"

@khaymyles_ wrote:

"Girl wei w’afa biibi wo fem adi ong?😂"

A young lady spends GH¢14,000 to buy gifts for her lover on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Valentine's Day: Ghanaian Lady Spends GH¢14,000

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady opened up on what she did to impress her boyfriend on Valentine's Day and got many people talking.

This comes after she went to a store in Accra to purchase a watch and perfume to surprise her partner on Valentine's Day. The two items her GH¢14,000.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady.

UG student gets toffee as Valentine's Day

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana student received a toffee as her Valentine's Day gift.

The young lady was approached by a random young man on campus and offered the Val's Day gift.

She took the gift, and smiled softly to the young man; however, she declined to hug him when he attempted to.

Source: YEN.com.gh