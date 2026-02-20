A Ghanaian trader expressed her dissatisfaction with the governance of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The trader slammed President Mahama and officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over the increasing power bills.

Unhappy trader slams President Mahama, asks him to step down. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the woman said the cost of electricity has doubled since President Mahama took over from ex-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She indicated that people do not buy as they used to in the market, even though the government claims to be making the economy better. The trader said that on the day she was recording the video, she made no sales when she went to the market.

The trader further said that the depreciation of the dollar against the cedi has not brought any ease to her. She indicated that the reality is different, even though the government claims to have held down the dollar.

She called on President Mahama to step down if he can't better the economy as he promised, so another person can take over.

"If you feel you cannot govern the nation, please leave it for somebody else, because we can’t see what you are doing as President," the angry trader said.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to traders concerns

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@SierraSec_NG said:

"She should go and ask bawumia, akufo addo, and ken ofori atta about the IMF deal in which they used ECG as collateral."

@RiskPop wrote:

"She’s right but she has to keep quiet and enjoy good governance."

@godKhin said:

"Enjoy good governance. Aban papa aba."

@CVWALKINFAITH wrote:

"The ordinary Ghanaian works so hard to pay some thieves in suits who enjoy everything for free, and when you try to fight for the ordinary Ghanaian, they will turn around to fight you like you are an enemy. What a sad society we are living in, and the cycle continues."

@Selletsu said:

"I have an apartment in Kumasi, Sokban Wood Village, they have disconnected the meter and even removed the fuse yet I receive bill every month since last year. I went to complain one time and the insults one woman gave me herh."

Source: YEN.com.gh