A young Ghanaian has shared the average amount of money a man should have in his bank account or saved up before he decides to get married.

The young man said that a man earning GH₵4,000 or less should not be thinking of getting married, considering the financial burden involved.

In a video on X, the young man attempted to calculate the expenditure of a single man who earns GH₵4,000 a month and a married person who makes the same amount.

"If you earn GH₵4000 a month, you should not be thinking about marriage. Some things are non-negotiable. You have to pay transportation, utility, rent and other things you need. This may cost you GH₵3000 each month, so you have only GH₵1000 to save at the end of the month. That will be a total of GH₵12,000."

"When you get married, things change. You can't stay in a single room self-contained anymore. You have people like your in-laws and friends who visit you. You have to have at least a chamber and a hall, which goes for averagely GH₵1,500 a month. You are advised to pay for at least two years for stability. You have to pay for the dowry and wedding expenditure, which is at least GH₵50,000. You need new appliances and utensils, let's say it's around GH₵20,000. Everything is adding up to GH₵120,000, and that is 10 years of savings for you."

He stated that men who intend to get married must ensure they earn more. He added that this calculation he made did not factor in the babies that may come after the marriage, hence the expenditure would go up when children are added.

@SkellyNino said:

"Yo yo, it’s not compulsory for your in-laws to come and sleep over. My mom and dad have been married for over 40 years, and nothing like that ever happened. We grew up in a single room; they never had 12000 in a year, but they lived happily. Okay, marriage is not about wealth."

@benarsen1886 wrote:

"More than 70% of public sector workers earn less than 4000 cedis, so how are they all getting married? You’ll never understand him, but what he’s saying is right. However, the catch is, if you’re earning 3000 and your partner earns the same, you have 6000 to spend, so you’re good to go."

@lartey_1 said:

"You see, all these things are subjective. Our parents built what most of us have now with little back then, but now we all want to live lavishly, so yeah, here we are now."

@KaylebMawuko wrote:

"Makes sense at least 10k every month because charley, marriage is a full-time expenditure job without pay."

@Eklartey said:

"You guys make these videos and make some of these ladies lazy and think the man has to do everything. If I earn 4k and my wife earns 2k, can't we do something with it if we put resources together? You guys dey stress boys of late koraaa dodo."

