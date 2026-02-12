A Nigerian pastor has cautioned Christians against celebrating Valentine’s Day, insisting the occasion has no biblical foundation

The pastor’s message, widely shared online, has ignited debate over whether Valentine’s Day is a worldly custom or a religiously acceptable observance

Reactions vary, with some supporting his call for adherence to scripture, while others see Valentine’s Day as a harmless cultural tradition

As February 14 approaches, a Nigerian pastor has issued a stern warning to Christians planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Pastor speaks against Christians who celebrate Valentine’s Day, stirring massive online reactions. Image credit: Getty Images/LumiNola, leseul.tv/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a series of TikTok videos shared by @pastorjohnmon, the pastor spoke firmly against observing the occasion, emphasising that it has no biblical foundation.

“Most of you are preparing for Valentine's. Valentine is not for Christians,” he declared, noting that some churches had already made elaborate plans to mark the day.

“Some churches now go don already prepare for Valentine, I saw one church, they already have a banner, a big banner, since last week for Valentine's Day,” he added, highlighting what he described as a growing disregard for scriptural guidance.

The pastor’s message came as he was being educated by some individuals on the origins and meaning of Valentine’s Day. Despite the explanations, he remained steadfast in his stance.

“The same way they cancel Christmas, make them cancel Valentine's. It’s not in the Bible. If your name is Valentine, cancel that name,” he asserted, reinforcing his belief that Christians should distance themselves from the celebration entirely.

Watch the TikTok video below.

One of his videos carried a striking description:

“Don’t do Valentine!!!! Do you hear me?”

The emphatic warning has stirred reactions across social media, with many users weighing in on whether the pastor’s position resonates with modern Christian practice. Some agree with his call for adherence to scripture, while others see the celebration as a harmless cultural observance.

The pastor’s comments come at a time when Valentine’s Day preparations are in full swing worldwide, from restaurants and malls to churches and homes. His pointed stance adds fuel to ongoing debates about the balance between some festivities and religious teachings.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Pastor Valentine’s celebration warning sparks reactions

Netizens have thronged the comment section following the man of God’s message that a Christian must not celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Below are some interesting comments on the video.

ucci wrote:

"Marry direct don’t do valentine."

Ellachidel Beauty Hub added:

"Omo and we get Valentine data for Church on 14th ooh."

Ella_ added:

"Stingy boyfriends will now be Happy."

Ultimate IJ noted:

"As much as I love his preachings, this preaching right here, this, is a misconception."

Andy wrote:

"Wow, so Valentine isn’t for Christians? I almost sin against God. Thank you, pastor, for opening my eyes."

x_o_x_o added:

"Okay, so if Muslims and Christians aren't allowed to do valentine then who brought the whole concept?"

A woman questions her boyfriend’s love as he avoids celebrating Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: Svetlana Repnitskaya/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lady cries over partners refussal to celebrate Vals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman is seeking help to make sense of her relationship because her boyfriend refuses to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

According to the lady, whose name has been withheld, she is in a relationship with a loving and handsome young man who is very intentional about their relationship.

She explained that he does everything right to show his love for her; however, he does not believe in celebrating Valentine’s Day, which she considers a special occasion for lovers to express their affection in various ways.

Source: YEN.com.gh