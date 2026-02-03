Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has spoken out against leading figures in the Christian ministry whom he says are often critical of God’s prophetic ministry

He finds it difficult to understand why people take pleasure in criticising prophets

Dozens of netizens have taken to social media to interpret his comments and share their varying opinions on the matter

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Founder and Head Pastor of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has decried what he describes as selective chastisement by leading figures within the Christian spiritual ministry.

According to him, some leading members of the Christian eclectic ministry are selective in their criticism of prophets when their prophecies fail to materialise as predicted.

Prophet Uche addresses concerns over attacks on prophets in the Christian ministry. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook, Prophet Kofi Oduro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He claimed that a highly respected pastor in the country is known for attacking certain prophets over their prophetic pronouncements but remains quiet when the prophecies of others fail to occur as stated.

He made this known in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on the Afro Joint show when he was asked to share his thoughts on the failed prophecy by Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun of the Spirit Life Revival Ministries.

Reacting to the development, Prophet Uche said he had no comment on the failed prophecy itself; however, his main concern was with leading pastors who criticise some prophets when their prophecies fail but refuse to call out others for the same.

“It is very sad that no one attacks teachers for doing their work. No one attacks apostles for doing their work. So why do people keep attacking the prophetic ministry?”

Prophet Uche claims that attacking the prophetic ministry is attacking God Himself. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His comments have been interpreted as a veiled attack on a particular preacher who is popular for speaking out against prophets who issue prophecies on nearly every major event in the country.

Prophet Uche believes that constant criticism of the prophetic ministry is inappropriate and amounts to an attack on the prophetic work of God.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Prophet Uche slamming dissenting preachers

Dozens of netizens have taken to social media to react to the opinion shared by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Israel Praying Priest commented:

"Prophet ElBernard has given himself a standard. That is why he wants to go into solitary. He is a Prophet by calling and ordination."

Scripture daily noted:

"When God calls you, can you decide for God when you want to go off or not?"

danielalabi69 opined:

"If he is a true man of God, that decision is the best. Being behind the pulpit is not the only work of God. He has to pray fervently for the Lord to lead."

Peller says he wants to return to Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Nigerian streamer Peller had ended his three-day visit to Ghana.

The social media sensation left the shores of Accra on April 13 and was captured in a video expressing his desire to return to the city.

Peller's stay in Ghana was sponsored and catered for by celebrated music icon, Shatta Wale.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh