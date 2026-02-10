A young woman is wondering if her boyfriend truly loves her, after he repeatedly skips Valentine’s Day celebrations

According to the young woman, February 14th is a special day when lovers exchange gifts and gestures of affection, and she therefore expected the same from her boyfriend

Social media is buzzing with opinions, and many are saying couples need to pay attention to each other’s love languages

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A woman is seeking help to make sense of her relationship because her boyfriend refuses to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

According to the lady, whose name has been withheld, she is in a relationship with a loving and handsome young man who is very intentional about their relationship.

A woman questions her boyfriend’s love as he avoids celebrating Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: Svetlana Repnitskaya/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She explained that he does everything right to show his love for her, however, he does not believe in celebrating Valentine’s Day, which she considers a special occasion for lovers to express their affection in various ways.

According to her, he has avoided celebrating the day with her throughout the years they have been together, a situation she says has made her question the love they share.

She believes she deserves a love worth celebrating on a day set aside for lovers. She therefore sent an anonymous message to the Rhythmz Live show on GHOne TV seeking advice.

Rhythmz Live is an entertainment show that focuses on music, celebrity interviews, and interactive segments. It is designed to engage viewers through audience participation and lively discussions.

Presenting the subject for discussion, the host said:

“I’m with a good man who loves and treats me well, but he does not celebrate or acknowledge Valentine’s Day. He shows me love almost every day, yet I still feel unloved when it’s not recognised on that special day each year.”

The matter has since generated discussion, with several people sharing differing opinions. Speaking on the show, a guest noted the need for individual love languages to be respected and acknowledged in relationships.

She believes Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples to show affection. Photo credit: RODWORKS/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She noted that a person may be doing many things right in a relationship, however, if they fail to consider their partner’s love language, their efforts may amount to nothing. She said:

“Love languages should be respected in relationships. You may show someone love every day, but if it’s not in the way he or she wants, then you’re not doing it right. If you can give gifts on birthdays and other occasions, why not on Valentine’s Day? People keep memories of special days, and Valentine’s Day should not be an exception.”

February 14th is celebrated as Valentine's Day, a special occasion for lovers to express their love for eachother. It is often marked with the exchange of gifts and romantic gestures.

While some view it as a meaningful tradition that strengthens emotional bonds, others believe that love should be shown through everyday actions rather than on a single specific date.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Lady's Valentine's Day presents spark reactions

The lady’s request for a Valentine’s Day present has sparked conversations about love and the ways it is expressed. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Locked In asked:

"What does she do for the man?"

Dada Mawuli commented:

"Fun fact: women were not created to show appreciation and gratitude. The moment you miss something, all that you have done for her will be forgotten."

Mac_Phantah99 said:

"Is she choosing Valentine's day over a good man who treats her well?"

Ghanaian lady drops gifts loved by men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Ghanaian lady's suggestions for lists of gifts women should give to their partners on Valentine's Day.

Naa Adjorkor Koney mentioned gifts that are far from the regular singlet, boxers, bouquet, and perfumes that many receive on such days.

She stated that people should think now of giving gifts that will be of financial benefit to the recipient, like lands, cars and the like.

Source: YEN.com.gh