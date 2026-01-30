A video of a young Ghanaian lady's reaction after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her has generated reactions online

This comes after she partook in a loyalty test, only to find out that the young man she called her boyfriend was seeing other women

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young lady over her lover's betrayal

The daring move by a young lady to let the world know that she was in a serious relationship has ended in regret.

It all happened after the lady agreed to a loyalty test in a bid to prove that their relationship was genuine.

Ghanaian lady gets emotional as boyfriend cheats on her. Photo credit: @NSB studios/TikTok

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of NSB Studies, showed the moment the lady named a young man, Prince, as her lover, adding that she trusted him.

The moment of truth finally came when the supposed boyfriend of the lady was called, hoping he would affirm their relationship status.

When asked to name his lover, Prince initially hesitated but then mentioned “Akosua.”

After being told that this was not the name of the lady, he followed it up with “Comfort.”

At that point, the young lady, called Cafi, who felt betrayed, took the phone from the interviewer and then lashed out at the cheating boyfriend, demanding answers about who the two ladies he mentioned were.

"We have been dating for almost three years and your girlfriend is Comfort. Prince, is that what you can do?"

A Ghanaian lady who agreed to a loyalty test was left in disbelief as her lover denied her. Photo cedit:@NSB Studious/YouTube

She gave back the phone and buried her head in pain, showing her frustration and disappointment.

The interviewer, on his part, chided the young man for his infidelity and proceeded to comfort the lady.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 8,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young lady

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young lady, while also chiding the man for cheating on his pretty girlfriend.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"The young man should be ashamed of himself. He even has the audacity to question the interviewer. Many young men will hold this lady like an egg, treat her right, and ensure she is loved and cared for."

Hajia indicated:

"My single people say power."

Ringo added:

"The reason why I’m still single: I don’t like the name Prince."

AkosuahCutie added:

"Eiii what a coincidence, I am Comfort and also Akosua. Am I dating her boyfriend?"

Lørína Caelisse indicated:

"It’s a game, so don’t involve your heart, hahahaha. As for me, I won’t play such games."

mjcutie indicated:

delaliyao499 added:

"This is what it is, ooo. Good people don’t get good partners; also very bad. This is why I remain single."

Lady weeps as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady wept like a child after her lover failed a loyalty test.

This happened after her boyfriend mentioned “Sandra” as his girlfriend's name during the test.

At that point, she began crying and had to be consoled by the interviewer.

Source: YEN.com.gh