Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the former Chief Executive of NEIP mourned the sudden passing of his father, sharing emotional tributes on social media

The Former NEIP CEO lost his father at a time when he is facing the court over his corruption allegations about state scholarships

Several netizens expressed their condolences to the bereaved following his father's unexpected demise

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the former Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP) has lost his father.

The former NEIP boss shared the news of his father's passing on social media.

Former NEIP CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah mourns the passing away of his father. Photo credit: Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Source: Facebook

In the short yet emotional Facebook post, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah prayed that his father rests well. He wrote in Twi, a local Ghanaian language.

He described his late father as a good dad.

In a separate post, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, shared what the final days of his father looked like. He indicated that his dad had never fallen sick but often went to hospital for regular check ups.

He seemed shocked that his dad passed away within a week without any sign of illness.

"My Dad has never fallen sick aside going to hospital every quarter for his routine check ups and within a week he is gone just like that. Hmmmm."

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah reports to NIB

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's father passed away a few days after he reported to the National Investigations Bureau following corruption allegations about state scholarships.

The former NEIP CEO claimed that scholarships are being sold for up to GH¢100,000. President John Mahama ordered an immediate investigation into Nkansah's corruption allegations.

On Thursday, February 11, 2026 Kofi Ofosu Nkansah was later granted bail in the sum of GHC500,000.

Netizens condole with former NEIP boss

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Kofi Ofosu Nkansah made. Read them below:

Kwadwo La Laser said:

"Oh noooo! So sorry, menua. Have our deepest condolences. We are praying with you and the entire family.🫂 🫂 🫂 🫂 🫂 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾."

Akua Asamoaah Obeng wrote:

"Kafra, Kofi! May the Lord comfort you and the family throughout these painful times. Hyɛden wai."

Tahiru Mumuni said:

"Sorry boss. Pls take heart. My condolences to you and the entire family."

Martin Kuse wrote:

"Accept my deepest condolences bro. May God heal and sustain you and the family in this difficult moment."

Daniel Annor Yeboah said:

"My deepest condolences to you bro. May Jehovah strengthen the family...May he find rest in the bosom of our Lord till we meet again."

Mustone Gyamfi wrote:

"Boss, I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May you find strength and comfort in this tough time."

Wishwell Esela Ahiadzro said:

"Sorry for the loss bro Kofi Ofosu Nkansah. I know how this issue feels. Once again, my sympathy loads."

Sander Kuusik wrote:

"Hmm senior, same thing happened to me ooo. In December. I am still struggle to process it fully. Take heart bro 🙏."

Tsigliwigliadzi Kormetorkpor Ometahidior said:

"Oh! Me nua kafra. Hyɛ den."

Source: YEN.com.gh