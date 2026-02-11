A popular Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, has released a prophecy about Ato Forson and Ghana's economy

The man of God shared a vision he had where he saw Ghana's Finance Minister, Ato Forson, clearing a pit full of unclean water

The deep prophetic insight from Apostle Kwarteng has sparked massive reactions on social media as users shared their opinions

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo has shared a powerful prophecy about the economy of Ghana, as well as the Finance Minister Ato Forson, triggering massive comments from Ghanaians.

Speaking to his congregants in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the man of God disclosed that he had a vision in which he saw a well filled with water. Unfortunately, the surface of the water was full of dirt.

He claimed to have seen someone he referred to as ‘Sanaahene’ standing behind the well, trying to empty it and refill it with clean water.

According to him, the ‘Sanaahene' was surrounded by many people. A few of them wanted to help, but some were disappointed, while others claimed his actions wouldn't be the best.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo claimed the divine revelation he had from the vision was that the “Well” represented Ghana's finances, which Ato Forson was trying to make right the mess the NPP government allegedly handed over to the NDC.

He claimed that until the reported mess is solved, Ghana will not experience a good economy.

He further shared a vision, saying:

“I saw a man believed to be the president sharing plenty of bread placed in baskets to a large crowd. All of a sudden, the bread was finished, but more people hadn't received theirs, and so the man was worried.”

“The alleged president instructed some women to bake more bread, but before the bread was ready, many people had left out of anger.”

According to the man of God, the revelation he had from the second vision was that, very soon, Ghana's economy will experience a difficult moment before things will turn back on track.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng emphatically stated that he had interceded for the nation, but he had to deliver the word of God as instructed. He further asked the leaders of the country to be obedient and seek him for directions.

Watch the TikTok video of Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo giving the prophecy below:

Apostle Kwarteng prophesies doom for Mahama's government

In a video he shared on YouTube on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Apostle Kwarteng recounted a vision he claimed to have received from God concerning the country's economic future.

The man of God also recounted a past doom prophecy he shared about former President Nana Akufo-Addo's governance during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) tenure in power until the 2024 general elections.

He claimed that in his new doom prophecy, he saw President Mahama in a happy mood as he and his associates were attending an event in a luxurious vehicle.

The man of God claimed that the president saw some birds eating maize that had been planted in a farm, which had a Ghana flag inside.

Apostle Kwarteng claimed that the NDC had a 12-year mandate to rule the country and that some people within the party with ulterior motives would attempt to sabotage the good efforts of the government. He claimed that the government's failure would lead to dire consequences for Ghana.

Watch the YouTube video of Prophet Nana Kwarteng Amanfo prophesying doom about Mahama's government below:

Ghanaians react to Apostle Nana Kwarteng’s prophecy

Below are some comments compiled by:

Mama Lee wrote:

“Daddy, you are a true prophet of God, wow what a revelation God bless you.”

Diana Woode wrote:

“God bless you for what you are doing for the country. As you always say, man decreases while God increases. We will join you in prayers.”

Paa Qwadjo wrote:

“If you are a true christian you will understand it well. God bless you papa.”

Wayoe wrote:

“Your prophecy always comes to pass. Papa, please remember Ghana in your prayers.”

Prophet Havi prophesies doom about Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Foster Kudzo Havi’s doom prophecy about Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama.

The prophet cautioned the president over an impending danger to his life. He appealed to him to replace the current chef in charge of preparing his daily meals with another individual.

He added that Mahama needed to make an urgent reshuffling of his staff to avoid possible dire consequences.

Source: YEN.com.gh