Some Category B Security Service applicants shared their experiences after taking the aptitude test, describing it as challenging and mentally demanding

Others attributed their struggles to anxiety, explaining that the questions were manageable, but fear and stress prevented them from fully concentrating

A Fire Service officer responded to their claims on TikTok, and the conversation has sparked widespread reactions across social media

Concerns are mounting among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.

Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

While he maintained a lighthearted tone, the testimonies he shared reflected intense feelings surrounding the process.

This applicant bluntly described the encounter, saying the questions were overwhelming.

“It almost took my life, Nyame nkoa,” the candidate wrote, capturing the level of stress experienced during the test.

Rather than amplify the panic, the officer urged calmness, responding with reassurance.

“Category B questions, I know many are complaining. But don’t stress yourself. Don’t let the aptitude test kill you,” he advised, encouraging candidates to maintain composure regardless of perceived difficulty.

Applicants describe aptitude test pressure

Meanwhile, another participant offered a different perspective, explaining that fear, not necessarily the questions, shaped her experience.

She indicated that anxiety disrupted her ability to perform confidently, even though she did not find every question difficult. According to her, a more flexible system allowing candidates to revisit and adjust responses could have improved her outcome.

“It should be in such a way you can go back and make changes. The fear made me make a lot of mistakes,” she shared.

Reflecting further, she added, “I had no issues with the internet connection. I was shaky, not to say the questions were difficult, but the fear of it being my first time.”

Following her honesty, she expressed doubt about her final results, admitting she does not expect to pass.

Together, these reactions illustrate a wider conversation around testing environments and candidate preparedness. While some accounts centre on the intensity of the questions, others highlight psychological readiness as a key factor.

As discussions continue online, applicants appear united in their call for understanding, encouragement, and perhaps improvements that make the process less intimidating without compromising standards.

The Ghana National Fire Service drops a statement on the ongoing aptitude test. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service/Facebook, @Ghana Armed Forces

GNFS shares update on aptitude test

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that reactions trailed a statement issued by the Ghana National Fire Service over the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The service, in a post on its X page, shared guidelines that persons expected to take the aptitude test are required to know and adhere to.

Delving into details, the statement advised applicants to ensure they take the test on a computer with a functioning webcam and microphone.

