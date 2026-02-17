A Nigerian man drew online attention after sharing bold views about local women while reacting to the trending debate about Russian man Yaytseslav

In a clip circulating on X, he outlined three reasons he believes Nigerian women would not 'fall' easily, citing cultural preferences and attitudes toward direct advances

The video generated massive engagement as viewers flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions, debating his claims

A Nigerian man has sparked an online conversation after sharing his insights on why several Nigerian women would not easily fall for the popular Russian Yaytseslav pick-up lines.

Man trends after claiming that Russian man Yaytseslav’s antics would not have worked in Nigeria. Image credit: @59pixelss/TikTok

The video, shared on X by @Instablog9ja, has attracted massive attention, drawing both praise and debate among viewers.

The man, in the viral clip, outlined three reasons he believes Nigerian women would have survived the ordeal Yaytseslav has subjected Ghanaian and Kenyan women to.

Reasons Yaytseslav would have failed in Nigeria

He claimed that his observations reflect cultural nuances, personal experiences, and the collective mindset of many women across the country.

According to him, the first reason is rooted in preference:

“The majority of Nigerian women don’t fancy white men that much. Many don’t even like Nigerian fair-skinned guys,” he explained.

This, he argued, stems from cultural norms, expectations, and personal experiences that shape attraction differently in Nigeria compared to other countries.

Secondly, Nigerian women, he noted, respond cautiously to direct advances, especially when the intention appears to be casual intimacy.

“When you approach Nigerian women directly, making them aware it is all about hooking up, they will get irritated,” he said.

This caution, he added, is not hostility but a reflection of self-respect and awareness of potential exploitation.

The third reason, he shared, is that Nigerian women often evaluate intentions carefully.

“Immediately they sense that your goal is just physical, the first thing that comes to their mind is how to handle the situation wisely, sometimes even thinking of protecting themselves first,” he added.

The conversation continues online, demonstrating how cultural insights, shared experiences, and humour can intersect to spark meaningful discussions while keeping audiences entertained.

Alleged Yaytseslav chats leak

Meanwhile, Yaytseslav, a.k.a. Vyacheslav Trahov, the supposed Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his private moments with Ghanaian women online, has allegedly bragged about his escapades.

In a chat, a screenshot of which has been published online, Yaytseslav described his experience with some of the women.

Yaytseslav, who claims to be Russian, has gone viral online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

Screenshots documenting alleged Yaytseslav's chats with his friends leaked online. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online without their permission.

Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav's advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies Yaytseslav encountered gave in to his advances, like the two he met at the Accra Mall in another video that went viral on social media.

He complimented their looks and told them he was from Russia, but was interrupted by one of the women, indicating that her sister was married before he unsuccessfully attempted to give them his contact information.

