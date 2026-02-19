A Ghanaian woman attempted to woo a white man on a beach in Ghana, only to find out he was married with children

Even though the lady was told the white man was married, she suggested that they could also have a child together

Netizens have expressed mixed sentiments about the woman's approach and perceptions of foreign relationships

A Ghanaian woman encountered a white man at a beach in Ghana and attempted to woo him into a possible relationship.

The lady, who has sparked reactions, was wearing a black blouse and white leggings, paired with pink slippers and a waist bag.

A Ghanaian woman follows a married white man at a public beach and asks to be with him, sparking hilarious reactions online.

In a video on X, the lady was walking with her hand around the white man's neck.

However, the white man's friend, who was videoing the incident and walking behind the two, told the lady that he was married.

The lady sounded amazed to hear that the white man was married with children and asked for confirmation from the friend, who asked her to leave him alone.

The lady continued to ask him for his ring as proof that he was really married.

He explained that he does not have a wedding band, but has a tattoo of his wife on his arm.

When the lady asked about his children, the white man confirmed that he was a father of two.

However, the lady suggested to the man that they could have one more child together so it would be three kids in total.

See the X clip below:

Reactions to Ghanaian woman chasing white man

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@cracckman wrote:

"Our women easily give themselves away to foreigners. They think there are better opportunities with these foreigners than with the locals."

@idabie_kweku said:

"No lesson learnt."

@thykhin wrote:

"I want to believe they know each other already and they are just playing."

@georgeranch said:

"Later, they'll come and say she's a victim."

@niilantem1 wrote:

"Nana Aba Anamoah will still defend such ladies with the "they are victims" bs. Women and accountability."

@kbd_warrior_su said:

"Then someone will come and tell us they are victims. Which victim? They only got exposed."

@obeseBM wrote:

"Russia Season 2 loading...Movie Title: I will follow you🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@BraAlkabos said:

"So these ladies won’t learn."

@KwameBerry_ wrote:

"See this ooo. And 3 ministers are following up on this. If their problem is about posting, it is easy to get them down. If it's about the fact in a way, I don't feel sorry for them. Can we channel the energy to the doctor who died because of no bed syndrome?"

@TubabaAustineGH said:

"Adwuma bɛ kɔ so adi mo saaaa."

@bishop_lens wrote:

"And ministers are pursuing the Russian guy and diverting attention from the fact that people are dying in our hospitals because of no bed syndrome."

A Ghanaian man and his white wife express their joy after getting married in his home country.

Ghanaian man marries white lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man got married to a white woman and sparked online excitement.

The couple celebrated their marriage with joy, showcasing their rings and how much they love each other in a video.

Reactions to the trending footage showed mixed sentiments on interracial marriage and its portrayal in today's society.

