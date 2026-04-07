A young man in Bawku has sparked an online debate after reclaiming a container he bought for his girlfriend, following her alleged infidelity, showing boldness that has caught netizens’ attention

The viral video shows friends rallying to help him retrieve the container, highlighting community support and the dramatic aftermath of broken trust, prompting widespread discussion online

A Yango driver ended a relationship over the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy feud, showing how music loyalty can shape personal choices

A heartbroken man in Bawku has gone viral online after taking matters into his own hands to retrieve a container he had bought for his girlfriend, following allegations of infidelity.

Man in Bawku goes viral for reclaiming container gift after girlfriend’s infidelity. Image credit: iStock, Crime Check TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to reports by Crime Check TV on Facebook, the man purchased the container as a gift for his partner. However, after discovering that she had been unfaithful, he confronted the situation directly by reclaiming the container.

The incident, captured on video, has sparked discussions across social media, with viewers expressing mixed reactions to the man’s bold approach. Some praised his decisiveness, while others questioned the public nature of the act.

The clip shows the man and his friends carrying away the container from her residence. The scene reflects both the personal frustration of betrayal and the extreme measures some individuals take when trust is broken.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Man leaves girlfriend over Shatta Wale feud

Earlier, a fiery debate ignited after a Yango driver shared that his unshakable loyalty to Shatta Wale had driven him to end a past relationship.

In a TikTok video shared by @nicole_fafali6, a passenger recounted an intense discussion with the driver, who passionately expressed his loyalty to Shatta Wale, the leader of the Shatta Movement.

The driver admitted that his admiration for the dancehall star clashed with his ex-girlfriend’s preference for Stonebwoy, prompting him to end the relationship.

A Yango driver shares breaking up with ex-girlfriend over Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy feud. Image credit: @shattawalegh, @stonebwoy/X

Source: Twitter

“I had to step away because she was heavily aligned with the Stonebwoy camp, and I could not reconcile that with my support for Shatta Wale,” the driver explained.

The passenger, a self-proclaimed die-hard Stonebwoy fan, engaged the driver in a heated debate, emphasising that personal admiration for an artist should not dictate one’s relationship choices.

“You broke up with your girlfriend because of Stonebwoy? If you are intellectually capable, someone’s taste in music or source of income should not end a partnership,” she argued.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The driver countered, asserting that he found Stonebwoy “fake” as an artist, making it impossible for him to love or enjoy his music.

This exchange, which unfolded entirely inside the car, has since gone viral, sparking thousands of reactions on social media. Many online users have weighed in, some supporting the driver’s passion, while others criticised his prioritisation of fandom over personal relationships.

The feud between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale has long divided Ghanaian dancehall fans, with supporters of each artist fiercely defending their favourite.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Lady destroys boyfriend's TV over cheating allegation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady went on a rampage at her boyfriend's house after she found out another woman had called her boyfriend's phone.

The lady went to her boyfriend's room and destroyed the things that were in his room because she was angry.

In a video on X, the angry woman was holding a knife and hitting a newly acquired TV with all her energy.

Source: YEN.com.gh