A Ghanaian man has shared that the Internal Security Service aptitude test questions are straightforward, urging applicants to stay calm and composed

He stated that the services closely observe how applicants comport themselves while answering, emphasising that discipline and strict adherence to instructions are crucial

He explained that applicants do not receive immediate results, as the service takes time to analyse their conduct and actions during the test before final scoring

A Ghanaian man has offered advice to applicants taking the Internal Security Service aptitude test, reassuring them that the questions are not difficult.

In a trending TikTok video, Godwin Faculty emphasised the importance of following instructions and maintaining composure throughout the test.

“The questions are very simple. You don’t even need a calculator, so don’t let anyone pressure you,” he said confidently.

He further explained that the services are not solely focused on test scores.

“They are not just interested in what you score but also in how you obey instructions,” he added.

The man noted that the reason applicants do not receive immediate results is that the service carefully analyses their conduct during the aptitude test.

Every movement, according to him, is monitored, ensuring that only disciplined and attentive candidates are considered for recruitment.

“They are keen on how you comport yourself as you answer the questions. Your behaviour is as important as your answers,” he said, stressing that careful attention can make a significant difference in results.

He further urged applicants to remain calm, follow all instructions precisely, and use the opportunity to demonstrate both the competence and composure the service demands.

He concluded with encouragement:

“Focus on understanding the instructions and completing the test calmly. The questions are manageable. Confidence and patience will take you far.”

These details come as the Internal Security Services, comprising the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Prisons Service, conduct an aptitude test as part of their ongoing recruitment exercise.

Applicant laments over inability to complete test

In a related development, the desire of some young individuals to be recruited into the various internal security services is now faced with uncertainty after they experienced a setback in the recruitment process.

This comes even as a huge section of these applicants took to social media to vent their frustration over challenges faced in the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise into the various security services.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @capital_accra, one of the applicants who spoke on behalf of his friends detailed the problems they faced while sitting for the online aptitude test.

According to him, after successfully logging into the application portal and being verified using his picture, he was given access to the first question.

He explained that his woes began when the system prompted him that he would not be able to move on to the next question because it could not detect his face.

Looking visibly sad, he indicated that the aptitude test ended as the time allotted for answering the questions ran out.

"So, when you look at the portal, the front camera of the laptop will detect your face and allow you to proceed to where the questions are. When I proceeded to the questions, I was able to answer the first one. After answering the first question, I proceeded to the second one but the system kept telling me that it was unable to detect my face. And I'm not the only one who was affected by this issue."

The young man then pleaded with Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the challenge so that he and his friends could retake the aptitude test.

Already, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, at a press conference held on Friday, November 14, 2025, announced that the recruitment process for the country’s internal security services will now be conducted online from start to finish.

Addressing journalists, the Interior Minister said the new system will replace paper-based procedures with an online application platform.

Immigration officer offers clarity on aptitude test

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media has gone agog after statements by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) about the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

This comes after the Public Affairs Department of GIS, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, offered guidance on the rules when it comes to writing the aptitude test.

Shedding light on the exams, Superintendent Henry Boakye opened up on the reasons that could lead to a prospective applicant being disqualified.

