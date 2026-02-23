Celebrated playwright and counsellor, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has said that one's decision to marry should be a personal choice, rather than a societal obligation

The renowned playwright and counsellor urged young people not to rush into marriage by succumbing to pressure

He said marriage demands patience and respect, and comes with significant responsibilities; therefore, no one should be pressured into it before they are truly ready

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian playwright and counsellor, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has advised young people not to cower to societal pressure when it comes to marriage.

He advised that one's decision to marry should be a personal decision and not a compulsory life achievement, as the Ghanaian society has made it seem.

Celebrated playwright and counsellor, Uncle Ebo Whyte, insists marriage should be a personal choice, rather than a societal obligation. Photo credit: Ebo Whyte/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Responding to an interview question on the purpose of marriage, Uncle Ebo Whyte stated emphatically that:

"There was a time when there was a purpose for marriage. That time has changed. There was a time when we needed to marry; that time is no more. That is why the Apostle Paul tells us 'he who marries does well, but he who does not marry does even better. That is scripture."

He explained further that times had changed, and the reasons people chose to marry today should therefore be different from the pressures of the past, for which reason he believed not everyone was cut out for marriage. He said:

"Marriage is not given to everybody, not everybody needs to marry, and not everybody will marry. If it is given to you to marry and you find the person whose love brings you to life, then please go ahead. If you haven't, don't settle for less and don't let anybody put pressure on you."

The respected relationship counsellor stressed that romantic fantasies or external expectations should not drive marriage, but rather, mutual understanding and emotional readiness.

The renowned playwright and counsellor urged young people not to rush into marriage by succumbing to pressure. Photo credit: Chuck Savage/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

There is a certain con job that we do on young people. We make it look so necessary and wonderful, but those who are married know that it may not deliver those things to them. Times have changed. Don't romanticise marriage, because it may not deliver half of the things you expect."

Uncle Ebo Whyte further noted that marriage is not a magical solution to life’s problems, describing it as a commitment that requires effort and maturity.

His remarks have sparked conversations on social media, with many agreeing that young people should focus on personal growth rather than rushing into marriage due to societal expectations.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ebo Whyte, wife commemorate 40th wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that respected Ghanaian playwright and relationship counsellor Uncle Ebo Whyte and his wife, Florence, celebrated their 40th year as a couple.

In an Instagram post, Uncle Ebo said he was grateful to his wife for staying with him all these years and helping him fulfil his God-given destiny.

Even though the two do not have any biological children of their own, they have parented several people who admire and speak highly of them.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh