A Ghanaian man, Alex Asante Antwi, has reportedly died shortly after collapsing at the Mankessim Lorry Station

He is alleged to have entered a public toilet facility at the station to relieve himself when he suddenly slumped to the ground

According to eyewitnesses, some bystanders rushed him to the nearest hospital facility; unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival

A Ghanaian man identified as Alex Asante Antwi has reportedly died after collapsing at a toilet facility at the Mankessim Lorry Station in the Central Region.

According to eyewitness accounts, Alex was travelling when he stopped at the station and entered the public restroom to relieve himself.

Moments later, he reportedly slumped to the ground.

Concerned individuals nearby rushed to his aid and quickly transported him to the nearest hospital. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In an attempt to identify him, some bystanders searched through his pockets and found his Ghana Card bearing his name. They also accessed his mobile phone and dialled several contacts until they were able to reach a relative.

The relative disclosed that Alex had been sent on an errand by the family head to inform relatives in Ansaade, near Adwumako Asiamah, about the death of another family member.

Tragically, he passed away before he could carry out that responsibility to the letter.

The worrying incident has since unsettled residents and commuters at the busy transport hub, with many expressing grief and reading various meanings into the sudden and distressing development.

The sudden death of the young man has sparked renewed conversations within the Ghanaian community about the importance of regular medical check-ups and the need to avoid self-prescriptions, which can have serious and potentially harmful effects on one’s health.

