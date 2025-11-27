A man has gone viral for a potentially dangerous act where he mixes red cooking oil with paint

The video, which has gone viral, has caught a lot of attention, with many demanding that he be arrested

Others have also used the platform to advise caution with food bought from outside

Ghanaians have expressed concern after a video showed a man mixing red paint into red oil.

The video, posted by Abrantielove on X, shows the process where the elderly man is seen mixing a red substance with water.

The red substance is believed to be paint.

The man was captured mixing the paint with his bare hands, which he later poured into a drum of red oil.

After the mixture, the oil did not appear to contain any visible paint.

This has raised many concerns as netizens advise being careful about what we buy outside.

Red oil is commonly used in Ghanaian households. It is often used for making stew, frying, among other things.

Every household in Ghana arguably uses red oil.

Following the video's release, many have called for his arrest. They are asking that the man be investigated to see if he sells this to people for consumption, as it would be unsafe for the body due to the chemical mixtures seen.

Reactions to man mixing paint with oil

@Mr_Asaregh wrote:

"This guy needs to be arrested."

@chocomilo❤️ @Chocomilobabes wrote:

"That’s why I cook my food."

@Pappychully wrote:

"And he is still poor 🤣."

@Do_m_nick added:

"Survival mentality is killing us."

@Abrantielove wrote:

"Hmmmm, so bad."

@aboniki2cedis wrote:

"@GhPoliceService arrest this fool."

@Champions of the world @ken00000041 wrote:

"Arrest him now please!!!!."

@JoshMounts🦅 @Jay_llionaire wrote:

"He needs to be arrested."

Police arrest blogger over false claims

Police have arrested a blogger for claims made against the former board chair of the National Communications Authority, Okatakye Boakye Danquah Ababio II.

The suspect, Samuel Amadotor, a blogger with Dklassgh.net, is accused of spreading false information.

In a statement on November 20, the Criminal Investigation Department said Amadotor was apprehended with support from the National Signals Bureau following a complaint lodged by Ababio.

The former board chair accused Amadotor of maliciously circulating fabricated claims about him.

Police also said Amadotor admitted to the offence and named Chairman Michael Yeboah as the person who allegedly contracted him to publish the false information.

Blogger granted bail after arrest

An Accra Circuit Court granted Amadotor GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties after he pleaded not guilty in the case.

He has been charged with publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic, and publication of false news under the Electronic Transactions Act (Act 772).

Citi News reported that his lawyer, Jerry Avenorgbo, expressed satisfaction after the proceeding.

NPP supporters protest after Sir Obama's arrest

Organiser reported that supporters of the NPP trooped to the Police Headquarters in Accra to protest the arrest of Adomako and other detentions.

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, led the youth to gather at the station to protest.

The party has had concerns about state abuse of power against some of its members.

