Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warmed hearts after his interaction with Abeiku Santana went viral

This comes as the Asantehene attended the Independence Day celebrations in South Africa and recalled his first encounter with Abeiku Santana in 1999

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the encounter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th king of the Asante Kingdom, is trending for all the right reasons after he graced Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary celebration in South Africa.

The event, held at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, was well attended by dignitaries and other personalities as Ghana marked 69 years of independence.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, attends the Independence Day event in South Africa. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook, @abeikusantanatv/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video making waves captured an adorable moment Otumfuo shared with Abeiku Santana, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, at the event.

It happened when the Asantehene was leaving the Ghana High Commission and bidding farewell to some personalities who were there to see him off.

Otumfuo’s face lit up with a smile as Abeiku Santana bowed in reverence to greet him.

Noticing Abeiku Santana, Otumfuo remarked that it was in 1999 when Abeiku Santana was first introduced to him. Some persons who were around when Otumfuo made the disclosure were left in awe.

Otumfuo then gestured to Abeiku Santana as he was leaving, after which he sat in the Rolls-Royce.

Abeiku Santana, who could not contain his joy over the heartfelt moment he shared with Otumfuo, took to TikTok, where he recounted the King’s mention of when they first met.

He also indicated that humility is a virtue that has kept him going all these years.

"It was humbling and refreshing for His Majesty The King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, The Asantehene, to mention in public how far I have come since he met me in 1999. If a child humbles himself, he eats and dines with kings. Service with humility," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Otumfuo attends Ghana's Independence Day anniversary event in South Africa. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below

Reactions to Otumfuo’s Encounter with Abeiku Santana

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the heartfelt moment Otumfuo shared with Abeiku Santana:

Ntim Afriyie wrote:

"He remembers everybody and everything."

GH-FIRST said:

"Otumfuo is something ooo… how can he remember a 1999 matter that simple??"

BOSS remarked:

"1999 paa eii! Abeiku, you need to visit the king occasionally."

Fire stated:

"One thing I like about the Asante King is how honorable he is, such a well-mannered human being."

Lesmond added:

"Abeiku Santana was great and very big in Kumasi at Radio Mercury at that time. I wonder why he left Kumasi for Accra. People refuse to learn."

Funny Face draws crowd at Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face got all eyes on him when he attended Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration at Jubilee House.

A now-viral video showed the reception he received when he arrived and interacting with attendees at the event. He was quickly approached by a female police officer who engaged him in a brief conversation.

Source: YEN.com.gh