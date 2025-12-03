Hajia4Reall's daughter, Naila, has stirred reactions on social media after a new video showed her looking all grown and confidently dancing in her mother's mansion

In the video, Naila displayed her dance skills as she stood before her mother's plush cars while Tyla's Chanel played in the background

The video of Hajia4Reall's daughter stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising her skills and marveling at her growth

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila, has grabbed attention online with her rapid growth and dance moves.

The popular social media star welcomed her first child, Naila, on May 9, 2016.

Over the years, she has given Ghanaians rare glimpses of her daughter, mostly by celebrating her birthday on May 9 every year.

Hajia4reall’s daughter flaunts dance moves

On December 2, 2025, Hajia4Reall shared another video of her daughter recorded at her plush mansion in Accra.

The video showed Naila looking all grown and dancing to South African musician Tyla’s song Chanel.

Naila stood before two of her mother’s plush cars in the video before quickly rushing towards the camera.

She then showed off her choreographed dance skills to the song’s melody, wowing many online.

Naila’s video stirred responses from Ghanaians, with many commenting on her rapid growth and dance skills.

The TikTok video of Hajia4Reall’s daughter is below.

Hajia4Reall jailed one year for fraud

The socialite has shared more videos of her daughter in recent months after her release from prison in the United States of America.

In November 2022, police in the United Kingdom (UK) arrested Hajia4Reall after she attended the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

She was subsequently extradited from the UK to the US, where she faced charges of fraud and money laundering.

US authorities accused her of being part of a West African criminal syndicate that engaged in romance fraud scams between the years of 2013 and 2019.

Hajia4Reall eventually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money in a plea deal that also led to her agreeing to pay a forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

She was sentenced to a year and a day in jail on June 28, 2024, and served her sentence at the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hajia4Reall was released on May 22, 2025, and was seen reuniting with her daughter in an emotional video shared on July 23, 2025.

The TikTok video of Hajia4Reall and her daughter is below.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall’s daughter's dance video

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Hajia4Reall’s daughter dancing and looking so grown.

Mc💕 said:

“She looks so much like North West.”

Zuby🦋 wrote:

“Naila with the moves😘.”

🦋Phiddy Banks 💕🌸 commented:

“Create an account for her here ❤️❤️. We love to see her more.”

Amass kingpin said:

“Look at Naila of yesterday 😂.”

Hajia4reall's daughter speaks in US accent

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4reall's daughter courted attention online after she spoke with a heavy American accent.

In a video, Naila showed off gifts she had brought to share with her schoolmates on Valentine's Day.

