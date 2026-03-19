Reverend Bernard Oppon, a prominent man of God of the Calvary Charismatic Baptist Church (CCBC), and his wife, Mrs Nana Konadu Oppon, have passed away.

Calvary Charismatic Baptist Church's Reverend Bernard Oppon and Wife Pass Away, Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

Edwina Arthur Oppon, a TV producer and director with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and daughter of the late couple, announced the news of their demise on Facebook and TikTok on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

What happened to Bernard Oppon and wife?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Reverend Bernard Oppon and Mrs Nana Konadu Oppon remain unknown, with little information publicly shared.

According to Edwina Oppon, she received news of her parents' demise on Friday, March 6, 2026, the same day as Ghana's 69th Independence Day celebration.

She eulogised her parents and detailed how their demise had emotionally impacted her and her family.

She wrote:

"The pain of losing Pastor and Mrs Oppon is indescribable, and our family is grappling with a sorrow that feels insurmountable. Their heart for the work of God and their absence will leave an undeniable gap in our lives."

"Pastor Ben and Maa Nana Konadu, as we fondly called them both, left us to be with their Lord on Friday, March 6, 2026."

Edwina also appealed to the late Mr and Mrs Oppon's loved ones to support her family and keep them in their prayers as they grieved over their loss.

She wrote:

"To all who loved them, your support means the world to us during this difficult time. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate this profound grief together."

"Let us remember their unwavering faith and love and carry forward the light they brought to our lives. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

The TikTok post announcing the demise of Reverend Bernard Oppon and his wife, Nana Konadu Oppon, is below:

Reverend Oppon, wife's one-week observation details emerge

In a Facebook post on Saturday, March 14, 2026, UK-based minister of God, counsellor, mental health coach, and author Reverend Cynthia Gifty mourned the demise of Reverend and Mrs Oppon.

She also shared details of the upcoming one-week observation event for the late Calvary Charismatic Baptist Church preacher and his wife, which will be held at Daban-Cyindes on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The Facebook post is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh