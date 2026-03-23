Ibrahim Mahama has recounted speech difficulties and sleeplessness after he suffered alleged police brutality

The attack during a traffic altercation in Tamale forces Mahama to cancel international engagements

The renowned artist fears long-term impact on his health and professional life following the assault

Reeling from alleged police brutality, Ibrahim Mahama says he has been left with speech difficulties and sleeplessness.

Citi News reported that this has forced him to suspend work and cancel several international engagements.

Ibrahim Mahama says he has been left with speech difficulties and sleeplessness after suffering alleged police brutality. Credit: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama, who is also CEO of Red Clay Studio, was allegedly attacked by police officers, alongside his uncle on Saturday, March 21, 2026, during a traffic altercation in Tamale.

Mahama lost a tooth in the incident and was treated and discharged from the hospital.

He, however, said the effects of the attack have affected some professional engagements.

The artist also fears the incident may keep him away from work for an extended period.

“Well, the impact of the assault is that I was supposed to be flying to London tonight to give a couple of lectures from Cambridge to Oxford to the Royal Arts Institute in London, then to Helsinki and also to Milan and Venice."

“I cannot really sleep at night because my ribs are still heightened from the assault… I’ll be a bit incapacitated within the studio and just trying to recover my health, at least within the next couple of months."

He suffered a previous misfortune in February when fire destroyed a heritage train he had curated.

Mahama described the development as a “tragic misfortune,” attributing the fire to sparks from ongoing repair works on the train.

He shared photos of the devastation and response efforts on Facebook. Mahama explained that the train was one of the most difficult pieces to acquire, having secured it nearly two years ago for his studio.

Ibrahim Mahama's impact on the art world

Mahama recently made history as the first African to claim the number one spot on ArtReview’s Power 100 list.

His work has shaped artistic innovation, cultural discourse, and institutional development over the past year.

At 38, Mahama has achieved an unprecedented leap from 14th place in 2024 to the top of the list in 2025, placing Ghana at the forefront of global conversations on contemporary art.

Mahama has been celebrated for his installations crafted from repurposed jute sacks and industrial materials.

Ibrahim Mahama makes history as the first African to top ArtReview’s 2025 Power 100 list Credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Over the years, the talented artist has also channelled his artistic success into transforming the creative landscape of northern Ghana through the establishment of major cultural initiatives, including the Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA), Red Clay Studio, and Nkrumah Volini.

Through his remarkable works, Mahama has now inspired a new generation of artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners while solidifying Ghana’s position in global contemporary art.

IGP takes action on Ibrahim Mahama attack

YEN.com.gh reported that the Inspector-General of Police directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to probe the assault on the artist.

Personnel from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team, popularly known as “Black Maria, have been accused of being behind the attack.

Source: YEN.com.gh