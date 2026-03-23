Sammy Rasta is trending in the wake of his recent commentary about the two who died in the Tema aircraft crash

In a video, he analysed the final moments leading to the crash of the aircraft and highlighted the selfless display by the pilot even in the face of danger

He concluded by calling for a state funeral to be held to honour the two brothers who passed in the tragic incident

Ghanaian media personality Sammy Rasta has stirred reactions with his commentary surrounding Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor's two sons, who died in the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on March 16, 2026.

This comes after he called for a state burial to honour the lives of Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Donkor.

Media perosnality calls for Elder Frank Donkor's son to be given a state burial. Photo source: Elder Frank Donkor, Okay 101.7 FM, adomtv/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking on a show on AdomTV, the media personality, looking at the circumstances leading to the crash, noted that the two young men, particularly the pilot, displayed a lot of selflessness.

He cited eyewitness accounts describing how Captain Frank Donkor, upon realising something was wrong with the aircraft, began signalling to people to move away.

In his view, the pilot’s move to ensure the aircraft did not fall where school children were should not be overlooked.

"According to one eyewitness, the pilot was trying to get them to leave, and one of the things that touched me is that the pilot ensured the aircraft would not fall in a place where school kids were. That is one reason I feel they deserve a state burial," he said.

"Even when their lives were at risk at that point, he thought of many others before himself. I feel that whatever cue the person has shown, love and sacrifice for the nation, because these are some of our future leaders in school."

He concluded by calling for an investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of the individuals

Details of the plane crash

Ghanaians were left mourning on Monday, March 16, 2026, after a fixed-wing microlight aircraft crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A press statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, had last made radio contact almost an hour before crashing.

The statement also noted that any further details would be communicated once the investigation had progressed.

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his wife speak about their faith in God in a resurfaced video after the death of their sons. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video is below

Sammy Rasta’s comments stir reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Sammy Rasta.

obaaefua07 stated:

"Farewell to Captain Frank Donkor and the younger brother."

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Very good call brother."

Frank Donkor's family speaks on sons' demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor's family has gone public regarding the religious leader's two sons, Frank Donkor and Elijah Donkor

The GJA boss, Albert Dwomfuor, in a statement, eulogised the two children and made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians as they grieved.

Elder Frank Donkor's family also thanked Ghanaians, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for their support.

Source: YEN.com.gh