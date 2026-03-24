An Air Canada plane crashed at the LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday, March 23, 2026, claiming the lives of two pilots

Following the aviation tragedy in the US, doom prophecies from Ghanaian preacher Prophet Immanuel Light has resurfaced

Immanuel Light's doom prophecies have triggered mixed reactions among many Ghanaian social media users

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Old doom prophecies from a young Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Immanuel Light, appear to have been fulfilled following the Air Canada plane crash in the US on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Prophet Immanuel Light's old doom prophecies appear to be fulfilled following the Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport. Photo source: @immanuel_lightt, Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

On Monday, March 23, 2026, a pilot and copilot of an Air Canada jet died after the plane crashed into a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The plane incoming from Montreal struck the emergency service vehicle at a speed of about 39 kilometres per hour, Flightradar24 said.

The jet had 72 passengers and four crew members onboard. The BBC reported the plane was arriving from Montreal and had landed.

It had slowed to about 24mph when it collided with a vehicle from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport.

The plane, a CRJ 900 model that had about 70 people on board, suffered significant damage. Videos of the aftermath of the crash were shared on X.

Footage on social media showed the aircraft, which is operated by Air Canada's regional partner Jazz Aviation, coming to a rest with its nose upturned.

LaGuardia Airport also confirmed the incident in a statement, stating the aircraft 'struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.'

The statement read:

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency's chairman and executive director."

The X video showing the aftermath of the Air Canada plane crash is below:

Immanuel Light's prophecies resurface after plane crash

In a series of prophecies he shared several months ago, Prophet Immanuel Light claimed to have received a vision about the plane crash at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The young preacher claimed to have also seen several aviation disasters in numerous cities in the US, including California and Arizona.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s old doom prophecy appears to be fulfilled after the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @immanuel_lightt, atm2003/iStock

Source: TikTok

Prophet Immanuel Light also predicted a fire disaster he claimed would happen in New York.

The Ghanaian prophet's resurfaced doom prophecies have sparked reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing his prophecies about the Air Canada plane crash in New York is below:

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecies stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Big_derachukwu commented:

"Lord show us mercy 🙏🏽."

Elroi Elroi wrote:

"Our God is indeed great and marvelous."

Ani said:

"Lord, have mercy."

Immanuel Light's prophecy about aircraft crash resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immanuel Light's old prophecy resurfaced after the Tema aircraft crash on Monday, March 16, 2026.

In a video, the prophet predicted the aviation tragedy and several car accidents that would happen from March to April 2026.

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy about the aircraft crash triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh