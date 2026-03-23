A tragic collision at New York's LaGuardia Airport claimed the lives of Air Canada pilots manning the plane

72 passengers and crew members onboard experienced significant turmoil after the plane crashed into a fire truck

Emergency response was rapidly activated as local media reports several injuries from the incident

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The pilot and copilot of an Air Canada jet have died after the plane crashed into a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The plane from Montreal struck the vehicle at a speed of about 39 kilometres per hour, Flightradar24 said.

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. Credit: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

The jet had 72 passengers and four crew members onboard.

BBC reported the plane was arriving from Montreal and had landed. It had slowed to about 24mph when it collided with a vehicle from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport.

The plane – a CRJ 900 model that had about 70 people on board – suffered significant damage.

Videos of the aftermath of the crash have been shared on X.

Video footage on social media showed the aircraft, which is operated by Air Canada's regional partner Jazz Aviation, coming to a rest with its nose upturned.

LaGuardia Airport also confirmed the incident in a statement, stating the aircraft "struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident".

"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated. The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency's Chairman and Executive Director."

Ghana suffers plane crash in Tema

Ghana is reeling from its own plane crash after two people died in an incident in Tema.

The aircraft, with designation 9G-ADV, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1 on Monday, March 16. The dead were identified as Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah.

Captain Frank Donkor was a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience.

The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Frank Donkor Senior of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The victims of the devastating plane crash at Tema on March 16, 2026, are identified as Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Donkor. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Eyewitness account of Tema plane crash

The aviation crash drew the attention of emergency responders and the general public.

Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, recounted how the aircraft suddenly went down.

“It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken. The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage.”

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire and salvage the wreckage.

The tragic aircraft accident on March 16, 2026, has left the community deeply shaken.

Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, said the aircraft suddenly plummeted from the sky, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to plane crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had addressed growing concerns from congregants over the occurrence of tragic incidents despite his prior prophecies and warnings.

The discussion was sparked by a social media post recalling his alleged prophecy about the Tema plane crash on March 16, 2026, with many believing he had accurately predicted the tragedy.

Source: YEN.com.gh