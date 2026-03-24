A military transport plane crashed in Colombia, killing at least 66 people and injuring several others

The plane was carrying mostly soldiers on a mission in Putumayo, with four military personnel still unaccounted for

Colombia's Defense Minister said the aircraft was a C-130 donated by the US and was overhauled in 2023

A military transport plane carrying 128 people has crashed in Colombia, killing at least 66 people on March 24.

The plane taking off from Puerto Leguizamo was carrying mostly soldiers.

People stand around a military cargo plane that crashed after taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, Colombia, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo. (MiPutumayo via AP)

Source: Original

AP reported that the head of Colombia’s armed forces General Hugo Alejandro López Barreto, said that four military personnel were still missing while several others were injured.

“At the moment, we have no information or indications that it was an attack by an illegal armed group.”

Puerto Leguizamo is located in Putumayo, an Amazonian province that borders Ecuador and Peru.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plane that crashed Monday was transporting troops to another city in Putumayo.

Images shared online by Colombian media outlets showed a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

Of the people on the plane, 115 were from the Army, 11 crew members and 2 from the National Police. Baretto said 57 people were evacuated.

Erich Saumeth, a Colombian aviation expert and military analyst, said that the Hercules C-130 that crashed Monday had been donated by the US in 2020.

Three years later, it went through a detailed revision known as an overhaul, in which its engines were inspected, and key components were replaced.

This crash comes after an Air Canada jet crashed into a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing two.

The plane, a CRJ 900 model that had about 70 people on board, suffered significant damage.

Videos of the aftermath of the crash have been shared on X.

Ghana's growing ties with Colombia

This crash in Colombia comes after the two countries recently deepened ties.

Ghana and Colombia signed an agreement to establish direct maritime connectivity between the Port of Tema and the Port of Cartagena.

The agreement was signed on March 23 in Bogotá following successful negotiations between the Government of Ghana and its Colombian counterpart.

It marked a major step in strengthening economic ties between the two regions.

Ghana, represented by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, signs a port partnership deal with Colombia, represented by Vice President, Francia Elena Márquez Mina. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The deal was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post.

According to him, the agreement is expected to significantly boost trade between Africa and Latin America.

Ghana suffers plane crash in Tema

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana suffered a plane crash of its own after two people died in an incident in Tema on March 16.

The aircraft, with designation 9G-ADV, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, with the victims identified as Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah. Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience.

The deceased brothers were the sons of Frank Donkor Senior of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Source: YEN.com.gh