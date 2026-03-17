A tragic crash involving a microlight aircraft occurred in Tema Community 1, claiming two lives on Monday, March 16, 2026

Following the tragic incident, an old doom prophecy from young Ghanaian preacher Immanuel Light has resurfaced

Immanuel Light's doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions among many Ghanaian social media users

An old prophecy from a young Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Immanuel Light, appears to have been fulfilled following the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s old doom prophecy appears to be fulfilled after the tragic aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @immanuel_lightt, atm2003/iStock

Source: TikTok

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation determined more about the incident.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the TMA Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaces after aircraft crash

In a prophecy he shared on Saturday, March 7, 2026, Prophet Immanuel Light claimed to have received a vision showing a severe aviation crash.

The young preacher also claimed that the country would experience several car accidents from March to April 2026.

Prophet Immanuel Light’s 2025 doom prophecy resurfaces after an attempted arson attack at Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Grace Mountain Ministry church. Photo source: @rev_elvis_agyemang, @immanuel_lightt

Source: Instagram

Immanuel Light's resurfaced doom prophecy has sparked reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Prophet Immanuel Light sharing his prophecy about the aircraft crash is below:

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Adwoa commented:

"I remember he prophesied this on 7 March. Thank God for his accurate prophecy. God bless you, man of God."

Mandy said:

"Mercy, Lord. I remember this, along with some others. Eeeeiiii. God show us mercy."

Noble De Alberto wrote:

"And it just happened this afternoon at Tema 😔."

Immanuel Light's prophecy about Ga Mantse's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaced after the Ga Mantse was involved in a road accident at Pai-Katanga in the Oti Region on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

In a November 14, 2025, video, the preacher predicted that a distinguished monarch would be involved in a car accident in 2026.

Immanuel Light's doom prophecy triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh