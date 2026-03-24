US-based Ghanaian content creator Trader of Accra has shared his experience from his visa interview process at the American embassy

In a video, the TikTok personality detailed how he successfully passed the visa interview after getting advice from a lawyer before the process

Content creator Trader of Accra's tip regarding the US visa interview has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

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Kofi Frimpong, aka Trader of Accra, a US-based Ghanaian content creator, has shared an essential tip from a lawyer that helped him pass his interview at the American embassy before his relocation.

A Ghanaian content creator shares an essential tip that helped him pass his US visa interview. Photo credit: blackCAT/Getty Images, dimarikGetty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Monday, March 23, 2026, the US-based Ghanaian content creator shared his experience from the interview process, which aided him in securing his American visa.

According to him, he received advice from his lawyer, which he ignored before he went to the embassy in Accra for the interview process.

The content creator noted that his lawyer advised him to request a translator before he entered the building for the visa interview.

He said:

"When I went for my US visa interview at the embassy in Accra, my lawyer gave me advice that I almost ignored, but it ended up helping me a lot. Before we went in, my lawyer told me something strange. He said when they start your interview, ask for a translator."

Trader of Accra stated that he questioned his lawyer's advice and was concerned that it would affect his performance and lead to the officials doubting his fluency in English.

He noted that his father also advised him to follow his lawyer's instructions before his encounter with the consular officer at the interview process began.

A Ghanaian man who has been denied a visa sends a message to the US embassy. Photo credit: asiandelight, Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The content creator said he requested a translator during the meeting and that the time the individual spent translating the questions to him helped him prepare well and find better answers.

He said:

"I almost ignored the advice. Then, at the last minute, my father told me to do what the lawyer said. So we went up to the consular officer, and then something interesting started happening."

"The officer would ask me a question. I already understood the question immediately, but because I had requested a translator, the translator would still explain the question to me and that 10 to 20 seconds gave me extra time to think carefully before I gave my answer."

He noted that the lawyer's advice proved crucial and significantly helped him secure his visa and relocate to the US from Ghana.

The TikTok video of content creator Trader of Accra sharing how he passed his US visa interview is below:

Content creator's visa interview tip stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Abena Asaah commented:

"But does this also apply when you are seeking a student visa and English proficiency is a requirement?"

Junior said:

"Does that mean you can reply to the translator and then he or she replies to the consular?"

Paapa wrote:

"This is true, bro. I answered a question in haste, which I knew didn't conform to the information I had already given them."

Ghanaian man shares questions from visa interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man shared questions after passing his US visa interview.

In a video, the online personality shared more details about the entire process and tips on how to answer.

The Ghanaian man's experience from the visa interview triggered reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh