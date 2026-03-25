A visually impaired tertiary graduate shared his decade-long struggle with unemployment, highlighting the emotional and financial toll on himself and his family

Another explained that even completing a master’s degree did not improve his chances, questioning the promise the ruling government had made before coming to power

The issue comes amid Ghana’s rising youth unemployment, with 1.3 million out of work as of January 2026, prompting calls for urgent reforms from the NDC and policymakers

A physically challenged graduate has shared the struggles he has faced since completing his tertiary education, highlighting the persistent challenges of securing employment despite his qualifications.

A visually impaired graduate highlights ongoing employment struggles despite educational qualifications. Image credit: GHBrian, Tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Speaking publicly, the visually impaired man described the emotional and financial toll of unemployment on himself and his colleagues, many of whom are supporting families, wives, and children.

“I have applied for jobs several times, but I always get denied. Is it because of my disability?” he questioned, expressing frustration at being repeatedly overlooked.

He added that he graduated in 2017 and has not been able to secure any job.

Another graduate added that even completing a master’s degree did not improve his chances of gaining employment.

The concerns come amid a demonstration organised by the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates with Disabilities on March 24, 2026, in Accra. The event drew a significant turnout of graduates who voiced frustrations over systemic barriers, exclusion from employment opportunities, and persistent discrimination despite holding the necessary qualifications.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Participants carried placards with messages such as “Equal employment opportunities for all!”, highlighting the urgent call for reforms in both public and private sector hiring practices.

Addressing the demonstrators, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, stated:

“On behalf of the Ministry of Gender, we have extended our engagement to ensure that persons with disabilities are employed not only in public sector roles but also within private institutions, increasing opportunities and inclusion,” the minister affirmed.

The demonstration has sparked national discussion about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the workforce, with advocates urging stricter enforcement of inclusive employment policies and better support for qualified candidates who face systemic barriers.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Ghana's youth unemployment rate hits 1.3 million

Meanwhile, Ghana's unemployment rate has reached concerning levels, with many Ghanaian youth struggling to secure jobs.

Latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate that about 1.3 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 were out of work, school, or training in the third quarter of 2025.

This group, representing 21.5 per cent of the age cohort, was classified as not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in the GSS report.

Reacting to the GSS data in an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Minister for Youth Development and Employment, George Opare Addo, stated that the rising youth unemployment poses a serious national security threat for Ghana.

He consequently called for collective action to address the growing challenge, describing the situation as alarming.

“The number of unemployed people is a scary situation. It is a big national security threat, and all of us must be worried about the rising trend of youth unemployment,” he said.

George Opare Addo, who doubles as the Youth Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), added that the government is taking steps to significantly reduce the numbers.

The Minister stated that the President John Mahama-led administration will intensify efforts to curb youth unemployment and re-engage young people in productive economic activities.

This, he said, forms part of the government's broader measures to safeguard national stability.

George-Opare Addo, Minister for Youth Development and Employment, raises national security concerns over Ghana's rising unemployment figures. Photo credit: George Opare Addo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC's promise to address unemployment in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in the run-up to the 2024 general elections, the NDC, then in opposition, promised to address the unemployment situation in the country through a policy dubbed the 24-Hour Economy.

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, they said, would be a national production-led revamp of Ghana’s import-dependent, low-value raw material exporting economy.

Under the 24-hour economy, the party said it would create 1.7 million jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and the services industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh