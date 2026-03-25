Popular content creator, Scanty SZN, said he views international travel as a financial privilege, not a divine blessing

He insisted that visa approvals are based on the validity of one's documents, dismissing the notion of God's grace in travel

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share varied thoughts on the matter

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Popular content creator and media personality Redeemer Acquah, widely known as Scanty SZN, said he does not count travelling out of Ghana as a blessing or the doing of God.

The content creator explained that he sees it as a normal thing meant for those who have the means for it.

Ghanaian content creator Scanty SZN says he does not see travelling abroad as a blessing. Photo credit: @EiiScanty & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Scanty SZN said he believes that if his visa is approved by any embassy, it is because his documents required by the approving authority are intact.

He further clarified that if he is bounced, then he assumes his documents did not meet the set standard. He added that claims that people travel because of the grace of God do not fly with him.

"I don't see travelling as a blessing; it's a normal thing to do when you have money. If you sit here and gather your salary for six months, and you want to go to South Africa and come back, it's travelling. Some people see it as God's grace."

"They are organising the World Cup in the USA. If I apply for a visa and get it. It is not a blessing; it is my documents that are intact. If they reject me, it means my documents, one way or the other, are not intact," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Scanty's take on travelling abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @theoctopus_1 on X. Read them below:

@tatascaritas said:

"For me, reuniting with my mum meant everything to me. Nobody can treat you like your mum will. She left when I was 15."

@alexxknows wrote:

"He’s kinda right o but the standards there and the ones we have here are far apart, so when you get the chance to move out there, it’s considered a blessing."

@austin_ansahgh said:

"Take your docs to the US embassy if you will be granted a visa just because of compliance. They won’t even look at your docs a lot of the time. It’s just grace, or some people will call it luck."

@bc_yogo wrote:

"These guys sit and share their opinions, and opinions are not facts. Your definition of blessing might not be someone else’s. You can have all the documents with huge bank statements and still be denied a visa. I have witnessed some people being denied all because the consular felt they wouldn’t go back. To me, travelling abroad is a huge blessing. I am my own evidence. If you ever think Ghana can be like any of these countries, ask those who have been exposed. Travelling abroad increases your lifespan💯."

@PayaseVandamme said:

"He is not lying tbh. Once your requirements are fulfilled, it’s easy for you to get your visa. But where we come from, it’s not easy; your family witches will make it easy for you."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Travelling is a function of capital and compliance, not necessarily a blessing. Many abroad would trade their current situation for a stable income back home. The goal should be to travel for exposure and profit, but to ultimately keep your roots and your future firmly planted at home."

Source: YEN.com.gh