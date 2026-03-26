A Ghanaian man has got people talking over his decision to return home from France

Speaking in an interview, he explained that he made the decision because of the kind of work he was doing in that country

Netizens who took to the comments section have shared varied opinions on the final decision taken by the young man

A Ghanaian man, who relocated to France hoping to try a new experience, has returned home after just three months.

On the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Alfred explained in an interview that his decision to move abroad was mainly based on his quest to experience living and working in Europe.

A Ghanaian man returns to Ghana after staying in Canada for three months Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

He told the interviewer that the reality of living abroad set in when he realised the difficult nature of the job as a dishwasher, especially having to work late into the night.

Despite earning €1,200 per month, Alfred said that after deducting rent and other expenses, what remained was only a pittance, which would not help him achieve the ambitions that motivated his relocation.

As someone who owned a thriving business in Ghana, Alfred stated that he then decided to return home.

He commended people working under such conditions and emphasised that life abroad was not all rosy.

“There are people willing to come home if they can get something to book their ticket.”

A Ghanaian man opens up about his experience after moving to Canada. Photo credit: @Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 10,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian man returning home

Ghanaians who visited the comment section of the video have shared various opinions on the young man’s decision to return home after three months.

@drsam-y1m commented:

“It’s unfortunate that most educated Africans travel abroad without adequate information and a quantifiable plan to navigate the mainstream systems. DO NOT TRAVEL JUST BECAUSE YOU HAVE THE MEANS.”

@jstartech2812 opined:

“This is an intelligent gentleman. Well done, Sir. DJ visit is different; you do not see the hardships, you just hear the lies from those staying there who feel shy to say the truth, but rather boast to hide the struggle.”

@Daniel-c4s6p indicated:

“I have worked as a dishwasher for over three years now, and that brought me abroad. I tell you, it's not easy, and there’s no option for me to even change jobs. It's one of the craziest jobs, man.”

@nellsawere added:

“The mechanic abroad vs. professor comparison is the brainwash we’re trying to fix. You cannot compare the social status of a mechanic abroad to a professor in Ghana. The professor in Ghana has servants and privileges in society that are worth more money than any mechanic can dream of abroad. The mechanic abroad still works like a slave while the professor uses his mind and connections to live. They are not the same thing.”

Ghanaian lady returns home from Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady also took the bold step to return home from her stay abroad.

She told DJ Nyaami in an interview that the shortcomings of living abroad were her reason for moving back to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh