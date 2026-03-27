A friend of the late Captain Frank Donkor and his brother has triggered reactions on social media after his video went viral

The video captured the adorable moments he spent with Captain Frank Donkor and his brother during various programmes they attended

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Natural Way Herbal Clinic, Professor John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng, has sparked emotional reactions with his latest post in memory of the late sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on March 26, 2025, was shared in honour of the memory of the two young men with whom he had a close relationship.

Late friend pays tribute to comforts Elder Frank Donkor's sons. Image credit: @naturalwayherbalclinic@charitydonkor778/TikTok

Source: UGC

Professor John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng, together with Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, visited a radio station at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region as part of a media tour aimed at shedding light on an event.

The video showed Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, seated behind, while Professor John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng, in his interaction with the host, shed light on a new initiative dubbed Alpha Aviators, which primarily seeks to enlighten people about the role of pilots.

Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, who were seated next to each other, appeared relaxed as they listened while Professor John Quaye Danyansah stressed the need and relevance of the initiative.

The video caption expressed sorrow over the passing of the two, with Professor John Quaye Danyansah stressing that the time had come for them to embark on their routine donation exercise, something they did every year.

"Captain Frank and Elijah Donkor, please come, it’s time to donate to the students. I can't accept that you aren’t here."

Footage of Frank Donkor flying a plane emerges after he died in an aircraft crash in Tema alongside his brother, Elijah. Credit: @gossips24tv, @naturalwayherbalclinic/TikTok, WeLoveGhana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Funeral for plane crash victims

The video comes on the back of the announcement that the final funeral rites for Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2025, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Ghana was thrown into mourning on March 16, 2026, when a fixed-wing microlight aircraft flying from Ho to Accra crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said the plane was scheduled to land at 3:20 p.m. but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m.

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 500 likes and ten comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as friend mourns Elder Donkor's sons

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over the passing of Elder Donkor’s sons.

gababs stated;

"It is so heartbreaking."

Stephen Asamoah opined:

"God will restore unto our loss."

berlayaa

"It is well. Please stay strong, hmm."

Footage of Frank Donkor flying emerges

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Captain Frank Donkor flying an aircraft had emerged on social media.

He was spotted operating a light aircraft similar to the one he was travelling in with his brother when the tragedy occurred.

Source: YEN.com.gh