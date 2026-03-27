Elder Frank Donkor disclosed his son, Captain Frank Donkor, had just secured a multi-million dollar contract before the fatal crash

The deal involved foreign investors setting up a pilot training school in Ho, where Captain Donkor was to serve as a flight instructor

He tragically died alongside his brother during the return trip, turning what should have been a major career milestone into a heartbreaking loss

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Captain Frank Donkor’s death has taken on a deeper, tragic meaning after Elder Frank Donkor disclosed he had just signed a multi-million dollar contract before his death.

Captain Frank Donkor Reportedly Signed Multi-Million Dollar Deal Just Before Crash

Source: TikTok

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, travelling from Ho to Accra, crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

The deceased were later identified as sons of the beloved Ghanaian preacher, Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp - Captain Frank Donkor Jnr, and his younger brother, Elijah.

On March 21, 2026, the Donkor family released a statement addressing the tragedy for the first time since it occurred.

“With a heavy heart of loss, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the passing of our beloved sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, following the tragic microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 on March 16, 2026,” the statement said.

“Frank and Elijah were not just sons of Elder & Mrs Frank Donkor; they were bright lights within our families, full of promise, warmth, and life.”

Captain Donkor signed million-dollar contract before death

In a video shared by the blogger Aba the Great on Instagram, Elder Frank Donkor addressed his son’s death for the first time.

Speaking to the Hebron Prayer Camp congregation, he stated that Captain Donkor had signed a multi-million dollar contract to serve as a flight instructor for a new training school being established by foreign investors in Ho on the day of the crash.

“My elder son (Frank) was a pilot instructor, so they went for a deal involving the Ho Airport, in conjunction with a University, they had gone to bring investors from abroad to open a pilot and engineering school. Many of our church members would have benefited,” Elder Donkor said.

“He flew the plane to Ho; he had been going back and forth in recent days, and on his last trip, he signed a multi-million dollar contract with the foreign investors. He died on the return journey,” he added.

The Instagram post of Elder Frank Donkor speaking about his son’s last deal is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh