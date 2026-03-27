Ghanaian seer Karma President has generated talking points with his latest prophetic warning surrounding the Tema plane crash

Speaking in a now-viral video, he opened up on a vision he claims to have had about Elder Frank Donkor and detailed what the man of God must do immediately

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophetic message by Karma President

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Renowned Ghanaian seer Karma President has stoked controversy with his latest doom prophecy declaration.

This time, he claimed to have seen a vision about the Founder and Leader of Hebron Prayer Camp, Elder Frank Donkor.

Karma President drops a doom prophecy for Elder Frank Donkor ahead of his son's funeral. Image credit: Karma President, Solomon Adomako Ansah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Karma Seer shared a video reportedly recorded on 19 March, regarding a vision he had about Elder Frank Donkor.

He claimed to have foreseen an impending doom, attributing it to a bad omen in Elder Frank Donkor’s paternal family.

According to him, there is a move to stop Elder Donkor from becoming rich, hence persons showing signs of hope and breakthrough in that regard immediately become a target.

Karma Seer then admonished Elder Donkor to heed his words and act upon them immediately in order to avert any calamity.

Funeral for Elder Donkor's son

The prophecy comes in the wake of the funeral arrangements for the late Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh, who tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Tema, Accra.

The announcer stated that the final funeral rites for Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkoh are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2025.

According to him, the ceremony will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. He then invited the public to join in offering condolences to the bereaved family of the respected clergyman.

He concluded by urging members of the Hebron Prayer Camp and Hebron Church to keep the founder and his grieving family in their prayers during this difficult period.

The Ghanaian seer, Karma President's prophecy about the Tema aircraft crash materialises. Image source: Karma President

Source: TikTok

Karma President's plane prophecy

Karma President raised eyebrows in the aftermath of the unfortunate plane crash by claiming he had prophesied about the incident. He also warned Ghanaian celebrities to be extra careful when boarding planes due to their work schedules, to prevent any unexpected tragedy.

At the time of writing, the video had gained a lot of reactions and comments.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

Some social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the prophecy by Karma President.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“Aww, I feel this prophecy could have been delivered privately to him.”

NO WEAPON added:

“True talk.”

Karma President's prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

In a now viral video, Karma President claimed a vision he had showed that the gods being used by the pastor were making certain demands from him.

He stated that the gods were asking that Adom Kyei Duah refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh