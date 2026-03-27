Kumawood actor Sly resurfaced at the Asokwa Interchange and did not hold back as he reacted to the destruction and the politics around it

While addressing the incident, he singled out one comment that clearly did not sit well with him and used it to make a deeper political point

He then dropped a warning about the NPP’s future, saying what is happening now could come back to haunt the party badly by 2028

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Kumawood actor turned government appointee Sylvester Agyapong, popularly known as Sly, has resurfaced in public and is already making headlines after speaking strongly about the recent destruction of the artworks mounted at the Asokwa Interchange in Kumasi.

Kumawood actor Sly in government points out suspects of the Asokwa artwork destroyers. Image credit: real_pencilboy, Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: TikTok

Sly, who was speaking during an interview at the scene, did not hide his disappointment over some of the political reactions that have followed the incident.

Kumawood actor, Sly, criticised the NPP

According to him, some of the comments being made, especially from supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were unnecessary and could damage the party’s image even more if they are not careful.

The actor, who is now actively involved in government work in Kumasi, appeared visibly unhappy as he addressed the issue.

He referenced a comment allegedly made by a man who said President John Dramani Mahama should have gone to his hometown, Bole, to put up such artworks instead of having them in Kumasi.

Reacting to that, Sly said such a line of argument did not make sense and should not be part of serious political discourse.

Actor Sly said he suspects the NPP members

The actor said he suspects some of the NPP members are the ones who messed with the artwork at the Asokwa interchange.

Sylvestre Agyapong explained that when major developments like the Kejetia Market redevelopment happened in Kumasi, nobody asked whether it should have been done in Bole instead.

To him, public infrastructure and beautification projects should be seen as national development and not reduced to hometown politics.

Sly also took a swipe at the growing political attacks and mockery being pushed on social media, saying the trend was not attractive and could hurt the NPP in the long run.

According to him, the party should rather be thinking deeply about how to rebuild after its recent electoral setback instead of allowing certain narratives to gain ground online.

“The things they’ve been doing on social media now are not appealing.”

He said during the interview.

He went on to issue a warning, saying that if the party does not take care, the 38% it secured in the last election could drop even further by the time Ghanaians go to the polls again in 2028.

Watch the YouTube video below:

In his view, the current style of political engagement and some of the reactions surrounding the destroyed Asokwa artworks are not helping the opposition’s future.

His comments have since sparked conversation online, with many Ghanaians saying his remarks reflect a wider frustration about how national issues are quickly turned into political fights.

For many residents in Kumasi, the destruction of the artworks was already painful enough. Sly’s intervention has now added a sharper political layer to a conversation that is still generating public anger.

A Ghanaian man says ex-President John Kufuor should be painted at the Asokwa Interchange instead of President John Mahama. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X, Victor Kodom and Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook

Source: UGC

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man criticised the mural of President Mahama at the Asokwa Interchange for claiming that it misrepresents historical events.

Visual Arts students in Kumasi Senior High Schools were allowed to exhibit their talents at the Asokwa Interchange as part of the 2026 AshantiFest.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the concerns raised.

Source: YEN.com.gh